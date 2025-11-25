×
How Mercedes Mone Handles AEW Losses Revealed By Dave Meltzer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2025
Mercedes Moné’s standing within AEW continues to be the subject of ongoing debate, particularly around how she approaches taking losses. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer offered fresh insight into how Moné handles her booking and addressed speculation surrounding her willingness to lose when the company feels it is necessary.

Meltzer explained that while top stars in the industry often face rumors about creative control or reluctance to take a pinfall, Moné has shown no issues when it comes to doing what is needed for the story. He made it clear that, in his experience, she has been nothing but professional when AEW has asked her to take a loss.

“Mercedes loses when the time is right, and I don’t. I’ve never heard of any problems with Mercedes losing,” Meltzer said, emphasising that AEW still must be mindful of her stature. “You shouldn’t be beating Mercedes often”.

He also compared Moné’s approach to that of performers who have historically resisted taking losses, noting that she does not fall into the category of talent who make booking difficult. “The guys that won’t lose. But with Lashley and Benjamin, it is different”.

This formed part of a larger discussion about reputation and the influence certain performers carry backstage. Meltzer stressed that Moné accepting a loss when the creative direction calls for it plays an important role in shaping the wider booking landscape.

He went on to contrast her attitude with names such as Miro and Malakai Black, suggesting that their reluctance to take losses stemmed from long-term concerns about how they might be positioned if they were ever to return to WWE. According to Meltzer, their mindset was to “protect yourself before you go back” to WWE, illustrating how different motivations can impact a wrestler’s decisions.

Overall, Meltzer’s remarks presented Moné as a cooperative, team-oriented performer who understands when a loss enhances the story rather than diminishes her standing. His comments suggest that while Moné remains one of AEW’s top stars, she has not allowed that status to interfere with creative plans.

