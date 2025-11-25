×
Brock Lesnar Had Hilarious Slip And Fall During Intense Entrance On Monday Night Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2025
Brock Lesnar Had Hilarious Slip And Fall During Intense Entrance On Monday Night Raw

A lively moment from Monday’s Raw, where Brock Lesnar delivered an entrance that instantly became the talk of the Survivor Series go home show. Everyone expected The Beast to appear in Oklahoma City, especially with WarGames looming, but nobody in the arena was prepared for the way he chose to make his arrival.

Lesnar turned up at the end of the night as Logan Paul secured the advantage for his heel team, setting up a chaotic show closing brawl. What stole the scene, however, was the unexpected and frankly hilarious entrance Lesnar made before joining the fray. The crowd erupted as he appeared in a way that felt completely unscripted and perfectly fitting for a man who has made a career out of doing things on his terms.

Fans watching at home didn’t quite get the full moment, as production cut away just as Lesnar was getting back to his feet. When cameras finally returned to him, he was wearing a giant grin, clearly enjoying himself. He even placed his hat on Bron Breakker’s head before seamlessly shifting into the planned beat of the segment.

Paul Heyman, who often keeps a straight face even in chaotic moments, couldn’t hold it in this time. He was seen laughing, fully breaking character as the unexpected unfolded around him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WrestlingNewsSource.com (@wrestlingnewssource)

