Solo Sikoa Was Always Set To Win WWE Raw Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2025
WWE Raw featured an unexpected stoppage on Monday, but nothing changed in the bigger picture for The Last Time Is Now tournament.

Penta’s match against Solo Sikoa came to an abrupt halt after he landed awkwardly while delivering a hurricanrana, immediately clutching his shoulder as officials rushed in. What had been shaping into a competitive opening round contest suddenly shifted when the referee called for the bell. With Penta unable to continue, Sikoa was given the victory and moved forward in the tournament, where he is now set to meet Gunther in the next round. Although that creates a heel versus heel showdown, it was made clear that this booking was always the intention.

“Solo Sikoa was scheduled to beat Penta, so nothing changed in the tournament,” Bryan Alvarez stated, noting that the injury did not alter the planned outcome.

The moment happened early, roughly four minutes into the match. Commentary reacted quickly as the situation unfolded, with Wade Barrett sending the show into a commercial break while Joe Tessitore was fed updates behind the scenes. The match had originally been laid out to run close to twelve minutes before the injury forced the early finish.

Attention now turns to SmackDown, where two more quarterfinal matches will round out the bracket. Jey Uso is set to meet Rusev, while LA Knight awaits a mystery opponent. The tournament winner will earn a high stakes showdown with John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

