The Headbangers Announce Final Match Set For July 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2025
The Headbangers Announce Final Match Set For July 2026

The Headbangers have revealed that their in ring careers will come to an end next year, bringing a 33 year run to a close in front of fans who have followed them since the 90s.

Mosh and Thrasher confirmed on Instagram that their final match is scheduled for July 23, 2026, taking place at ISPW Legends of Wrestling Night at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey. In their announcement video, the longtime partners reflected on their journey together and even joked that retirement might not stick if WWE or Japan decided to give them a call.

The pair remain best known for their time in WWE. They captured the vacant WWE Tag Team titles at In Your House Ground Zero in 1997, a moment still fondly remembered by fans. Their partnership was briefly halted in 1999 when Thrasher suffered a knee injury, leading Mosh to compete on his own as Beaver Cleavage before eventually wrestling as Chaz. They reunited by the end of that year, teaming until the following autumn before their split and eventual release.

The duo would later make a short return in 2016 as part of the SmackDown brand, entering the tournament to crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions where they were eliminated in the first round by Heath Slater and Rhyno.

Their final scheduled appearance in 2026 marks the end of an era for a team whose look, energy, and chemistry made them one of the most memorable acts of their time.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chaz Warrington (@chazmosh)

