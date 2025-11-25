Logan Paul And Drew McIntyre Secure WarGames Advantage For Survivor Series

WWE’s build to Survivor Series intensified on Monday night as the men’s WarGames advantage was officially secured. The main event of Raw saw Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre claim a crucial victory over Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, giving their team the first-entry edge heading into Saturday’s showdown.

The win means Paul and McIntyre’s side, which also features Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, will enter the men’s WarGames match with the advantage. They will battle the opposing team of Jimmy, Jey, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns when Survivor Series takes over Petco Park in San Diego.

The closing moments of Raw erupted into a multi-man brawl as both squads clashed around ringside, adding extra heat to a rivalry that has rapidly escalated in recent weeks.

Attention now turns to Friday’s SmackDown, where another advantage match will determine which team will enter first in the women’s WarGames contest.

Saturday’s Survivor Series card is scheduled to include the following:

• Men’s WarGames match Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed

• Women’s WarGames match AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

• Intercontinental Champion John Cena defends against Dominik Mysterio

• Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Nikki Bella

