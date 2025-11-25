×
Penta Injured During WWE Raw Match Against Solo Sikoa

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2025
Penta Injured During WWE Raw Match Against Solo Sikoa

A dramatic moment unfolded on Raw last night as a planned tournament match was cut short when Penta suffered an unexpected injury that brought the action to a halt. The atmosphere in Oklahoma City shifted instantly, with concern spreading through the arena as viewers realised something had gone wrong.

Penta had been facing Solo Sikoa in a Last Time Is Now tournament match and looked to be building momentum. After launching himself into a hurricanrana off the barricade, he came crashing down hard on his shoulder. The impact was immediate and severe enough that officials quickly stepped in. Medical staff rushed to Penta while cameras redirected to Solo Sikoa in the ring to mask the situation.

Bryan Alvarez reported that Wade Barrett audibled to a commercial break on commentary while Joe Tessitore was being fed live updates. When the show returned, the news was confirmed. The match had been officially stopped, and Solo Sikoa was awarded the win by referee decision.

Alvarez added detail on what was originally expected, noting the match had been laid out for around 12 minutes. Despite the injury, Penta was determined to continue, even attempting to adjust his shoulder himself. Alvarez wrote, “Penta wanted to try and pop his shoulder back in and keep going but doc said no.” Medical staff refused to clear him, ending the match early for his safety.

The injury comes at a complicated time for Penta, who reunited with his brother Rey Fenix at this weekend’s AAA tapings in Mexico City. The two set up a tag match against Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano for AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20. If Penta is cleared, it would mark the Lucha Brothers’ first match together since signing with WWE.

With the victory, Solo Sikoa now moves on to the semifinals of the Last Time Is Now tournament, where he will meet Gunther, who advanced earlier in the night.

