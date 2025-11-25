×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Teases New WrestleMania 42 Promo Ahead Of Ticket Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2025
WWE Teases New WrestleMania 42 Promo Ahead Of Ticket Release

WWE dropped a short but eye-catching new teaser tied to WrestleMania, adding even more intrigue as the build toward the biggest event of the year continues. The new clip gave fans just 18 seconds of footage, focusing on an unidentified woman applying lipstick before the screen cut to a simple message: “4 Days.” With the graphics matching the established branding for WrestleMania 42, the expectation now is that this is leading to a women’s version of the major promotional video WWE unveiled back in October. If that turns out to be the case, the new ad will arrive exactly one month after the men’s version appeared.

The previous video showcased some of WWE’s biggest names, with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman all featured as part of a slick presentation narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. That earlier piece used Aerosmith’s “Back in the Saddle” as its soundtrack and was rolled out across The Pat McAfee Show, YouTube, and WWE’s social platforms, setting the tone for the road to WrestleMania.

The upcoming promo is set to drop this Friday, November 28, which is also when single-day tickets for WrestleMania 42 officially go on sale. WWE intentionally tied the release to Black Friday, while combo tickets for the two-night spectacular have already been made available.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, marking the second consecutive year Las Vegas will host the event at Allegiant Stadium.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fishers, Indiana

Dec. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 3rd 2025

#evolve

ROH Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 5th 2025

#final battle

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#final resolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Austin, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline 2025

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy