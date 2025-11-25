WWE Teases New WrestleMania 42 Promo Ahead Of Ticket Release

WWE dropped a short but eye-catching new teaser tied to WrestleMania, adding even more intrigue as the build toward the biggest event of the year continues. The new clip gave fans just 18 seconds of footage, focusing on an unidentified woman applying lipstick before the screen cut to a simple message: “4 Days.” With the graphics matching the established branding for WrestleMania 42, the expectation now is that this is leading to a women’s version of the major promotional video WWE unveiled back in October. If that turns out to be the case, the new ad will arrive exactly one month after the men’s version appeared.

The previous video showcased some of WWE’s biggest names, with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman all featured as part of a slick presentation narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. That earlier piece used Aerosmith’s “Back in the Saddle” as its soundtrack and was rolled out across The Pat McAfee Show, YouTube, and WWE’s social platforms, setting the tone for the road to WrestleMania.

The upcoming promo is set to drop this Friday, November 28, which is also when single-day tickets for WrestleMania 42 officially go on sale. WWE intentionally tied the release to Black Friday, while combo tickets for the two-night spectacular have already been made available.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, marking the second consecutive year Las Vegas will host the event at Allegiant Stadium.