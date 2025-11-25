×
WWE Confirms Three New Recruits Joining Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2025
WWE Confirms Three New Recruits Joining Performance Center

WWE has officially welcomed three new recruits to the Performance Center, adding another wave of athletic talent to its ever-growing roster. The announcement marks the formal arrival of Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and Jessica Bogdanov, all of whom impressed during WWE’s SummerSlam week tryouts earlier this year. Their signings had been expected, and today the company made it official.

Walker arrives with a strong background in collegiate track, having competed for the University of Nebraska. She previously entered the WWE NIL program, and her move into the system full time signals her commitment to transitioning into the ring. Habibi-Likio brings a powerful athletic résumé of his own, having played running back at Boise State, while Bogdanov, of Russian heritage, is known for her achievements as a gymnast, giving her a foundation well suited for WWE’s in-ring demands.

Alongside today’s announcement, another recent signee is making progress toward his on-screen identity. French wrestler Aigle Blanc, who reported to the Performance Center last month, appears set to perform in WWE under the name “Elio Lefleur.” He’s already listed with that ring name for a triple threat match against Jack Cartwheel and Chris Carter at Lucha Libre AAA’s November 28 TV taping in Puebla, Mexico. The winner of that bout will move on to challenge for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Blanc, whose real name is Cyril Coquerelle, established himself across Europe and in Japan before joining WWE, and his journey now continues as he prepares to debut under his new identity.

