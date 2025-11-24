WWE Monday Night Raw Results - November 24, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Roman Reigns opens the show, we find out who will battle in the WWE Men's WarGames Advantage Match, Rey Mysterio collides with JD McDonagh, Gunther takes on Carmelo Hayes & Solo Sikoa takes on Penta in The Last Time is Now Tournament Quarter Finals Matches, Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio are teased to appear and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on NETFLIX at 8/7 C.

Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman, Penta, Carmelo Hayes, and Becky Lynch are shown either walking backstage or arriving to the show.

Roman Reigns makes his way out to ringside. Reigns asks OKC to acknowledge him and immediately after he's acknowledged - Cody Rhodes comes out to the ring. Rhodes and Reigns stare at each other before Rhodes asks OKC what they want to talk about. Rhodes tells Reigns that he knows Reigns is a man of his word and last time Reigns gave him his word was for a match but this time it's for War. Rhodes asks Reigns what's in it for him? Reigns tells Rhodes that he's been in this war for a bit and Rhodes is just joining it. He tells Rhodes that they don't like each other and barely know each other but they both know that neither of them screw around when it comes to family. He reminds Rhodes that the majority of this team is his family and he's been invested for a long time and he's here to see this investment through. Rhodes welcomes Reigns to his team and puts his hand out to shake and CM Punk's music hits and he makes his way out. Punk is all pumped up and asks OKC to acknowledge them. He tells Reigns he's stealing his material but this is a good occasion for that because they have an all-star team. Punk tells Reigns at the last WarGames, he saved Reigns' life and Reigns says four months later Punk destroyed his life. Punk tells Reigns that if Reigns stabs Punk in the back at WarGames he will be stabbing his family in the back. Rhodes says they've covered this and they're all on the same time. Punk tells Rhodes that it's not Rhodes' team and on RAW, Punk is the champ. Reigns says he doesn't care whose team it is, he doesn't like them but he hates Paul Heyman and he hates The Vision and that's his promise to Rhodes and Punk - he hates them more than he hates Punk and Rhodes. Reigns says that since he's being honest, a title would look so much better on his shoulder and drops the mic and walks away. Punk asks who he directed that towards and Reigns ignores them and keeps walking.

Paul Heyman pleads for Drew McIntyre to not go nuts. Logan Paul, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed look on. Heyman tells McIntyre that he's still suspended and that he can only be here because Heyman has chosen him to fight in the Advantage match. Logan Paul is selected to be his partner.

Match 1 - The Last Time is Now Tournament Quarter Finals Match: Gunther -vs- Carmelo Hayes

Hayes goes on the attack early on and Gunther pushes Hayes out of the way. Hayes chops Gunther and Gunther pushes him to the mat. Hayes comes back out at Gunther and strikes him several times. Gunther takes down Hayes with a shoulder check and then climbs the ropes and poses. Hayes hits a powerbomb and then knees Gunther. Hayes hits a leaping DDT and covers Gunther who kicks out. Hayes kicks Gunther and Gunther catches a third kick. Gunther grounds Hayes and chops him to the mat and we go to a commercial break.

We come back to RAW and Gunther kicks Hayes to the mat and chokes him using the ropes and his boot. Hayes kicks Gunther in the corner and then connects with a dropkick. Hayes knocks Gunther to his knees and Gunther comes back and chops Hayes to the mat. Gunther slams Hayes and goes to slam him again but Hayes rolls up Gunther for a near fall. Gunther knocks Hayes back down to the mat. Hayes gets back up and gets on Gunther's back and locks him in a sleeper hold. Gunther reverses it and Hayes rolls up Gunther for a near fall. Hayes gets up and gets Gunther in a chinlock. Gunther powers out and slams down Hayes. Gunther hits Hayes with a forearm uppercut and Hayes chops Gunther. Gunther comes back with an uppercut to Hayes. Hayes hits a superkick and knocks Gunther down. Hayes runs at Gunther and Gunther just tosses him to the mat. Gunther hits a double underhook suplex and covers Hayes who kicks out at two. Gunther chops Hayes, Hayes jumps on Gunther and locks him in a sleeperhold again. Gunther breaks free and Hayes kicks Gunther. Hayes flies at Gunther and Gunther kicks Hayes. Hayes reverses a powerbomb and hits a DDT and we cut to a break.

We return to Gunther kicking Hayes in the face wiping him out. Gunther kicks Hayes in the back and then tosses him out of the ring. Hayes gets back in the ring and Gunther goes to powerbomb Hayes and Hayes slides through and tries to roll him up and couldn't. Hayes hits 1st48 and Gunther gets Hayes on the apron. Hayes kicks Gunther from the apron and then climbs the ropes. Gunther chops Hayes as he's on the top rope and Hayes crumples to the apron. Gunther chops Hayes and then misses a second chop and smacks the ring post. Hayes slams Gunther's head onto the apron and both men crash to the outside of the ring. Hayes gets in the ring and then flies over the ropes taking out Gunther. Hayes tosses Gunther over the barricades into the time keeper's area and Hayes jumps back out and hits a dumping DDT off the barricades on Gunther. Hayes gets back in the ring and Gunther barely gets in the ring before the ten count. Hayes goes for Nothing but Net and misses. Gunther clotheslines Hayes and hits a powerbomb and covers Hayes for a near fall. Gunther slaps Hayes into a sleeperhold and Hayes fights out and gets to his feet but Gunther powerbombs Hayes again and gets the win.

Winner: Gunther

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Roman Reigns talk backstage. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) come in and talk about how they're all a happy family now. They tell the trio that they all have a big tag team match tonight and suggest they go represent their team tonight. They get all hyped up and leave. Reigns asks Rhodes and Punk whose team this is, and that they should fix it.

Dominik Mysterio makes his way out to the ring during the commercial break and we join him in the ring when we come back. Mysterio tells John Cena that he will be the one who will put an end to Cena's retirement tour. He says he'll take back his title and embarrass Cena in his hometown cementing that he's the greatest Mysterio of all time. Mysterio says Cena won't be at RAW because Cena wouldn't come to this dump. Cena's music hits and a dwarf wrestler and a dwarf Stu come out and Little Cena does his entrance and plays up to the Little Stu. Little Cena has trouble getting into the ring and then uses the steps and slides through the bottom rope. Mysterio tells Little Cena that he shouldn't be interrupting him and that he wants to drop Little Cena. Mysterio tells Little Cena he will let this slide because he has no idea what will come his way come Saturday. Little Cena goes off script and starts talking smack to Mysterio. Mysterio kicks Little Cena and knocks him over. Mysterio hits The 5 Knuckle Shuffle on the Little Cena. Mysterio then sets Little Cena on the ropes and hits a 6-19. Mysterio then hits Little Cena with a Frog Splash. Mysterio poses as Little Cena lays in the ring. Rey Mysterio comes out and Dominik Mysterio runs out of the ring. Rey checks on Little Cena.

Match 2: Rey Mysterio -vs- JD McDonagh w/Finn Balor

McDonagh pushes Mysterio a few times and Mysterio pushes back. The men lock up and Mysterio flips out of some holds. McDonagh does the same and some reversals are seen until McDonagh slams down Mysterio. Mysterio is slapped in an arm bar. McDonagh slams Mysterio into the corner and then knocks down Mysterio with a headbutt. Mysterio elbows McDonagh and hits a snapmare sending McDonagh to the other end of the ring. McDonagh is monkey flipped and then slammed into the corner. Mysterio punches McDonagh in the corner and then flipped back into the middle of the ring. Mysterio kicks and chops McDonagh and McDonagh knocks Mysterio off the middle rope. McDonagh hits a backbreaker and then he and Balor pose to the crowd. McDonagh stomps on Mysterio and Mysterio gets up and kicks McDonagh. McDonagh hits a leg drop and covers Mysterio for a near fall. Mysterio rolls up McDonagh and McDonagh clotheslines Mysterio after kicking out. McDonagh drives his shoulder into Mysterio in the corner. McDonagh and Mysterio roll outside the ring. Mysterio is on McDonagh's shoulders and McDonagh slams Mysterio into the announce desk and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Balor helps McDonagh stretch out Mysterio behind the ref's back. Balor does it again and Mysterio is able to smack McDonagh a couple times as the ref catches Balor. McDonagh trips Mysterio and then chokes him with his boot on the apron. Mysterio kicks McDonagh into the ring post sending McDonagh crashing to the mat outside the ring. McDonagh gets back in the ring and Mysterio comes off the top rope taking out McDonagh. Mysterio kicks McDonagh and covers McDonagh for a near fall. McDonagh strikes Mysterio and Mysterio hits an enzuigiri and then goes for 6-1-9 and McDonagh hits a running Spanish Fly and covers Mysterio for a near fall. Mysterio hits Code Red and covers McDonagh for a near fall. Mysterio sets up for 6-1-9 but Balor trips him. Balor and Mysterio trade words. McDonagh hits Balor accidentally and Mysterio hits 6-1-9 and then takes out McDonagh and gets the win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Balor chases Mysterio around the ring after the match.

Raquel Rodriguez talks to Adam Pearce about a title shot. When she leaves, Xavier Woods, Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston come in. Woods complains to Pearce and Pearce tells Woods to shut up and tells them they have a tag title match next week. They get super happy and Waller gives Pearce a wig and Pearce kicks them out. Waller takes his wig.

Brock Lesnar is seen walking backstage. He walks into a room and Paul Heyman follows him in.

Becky Lynch comes out to the ring followed by Lash Legend and Nia Jax. We get the The Women's Tag Champs, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), out next. Lynch gets on the mic and talk about the injustice she endured on RAW last week. She says her lawyers have asked her to not talk about it and since she follows the rules, she isn't talking about but heads will roll. Lynch talks about getting rid of AJ Lee next, since she can't talk about the IC Title issue. She tells Lee that Lee is making a big mistake by agreeing to be part of WarGames. She talks about how her time is the best team in the history of WarGames. Lynch introduces Asuka, and Kairi Sane. She then introduces Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Lynch talks about how she didn't have to wear a mask when her nose was broken unlike Rhea Ripley. Rhea Ripley's music hits and she comes out followed by Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee. The women all come down to the ring and get in the ring. Lee gets a mic and tells Lynch that the old AJ Lee would have come down and attacked Lynch but therapy works. She talks about Lynch's insecurities and fear. Lee says she doesn't need to make noise like Lynch because she doesn't just bark, she bites. She thanks Lynch for reminding her of this and tells Lynch she's made the mistake of locking herself with Lee in a cage on Saturday. Lee gives Ripley the mic and Ripley uses it to smack Nia Jax in the face. All the women start fighting. Legend beats up Sky, Lee and Lynch go at it, Ripley beats on Jax, Bliss takes on Sane and Flair battles Asuka. Jax and Legend end up cleaning house. Lee and Bliss jump on their backs and Jax takes Lee down and Legend takes Bliss down. Ripley kicks Jax and Flair kicks Legend out of the ring. Sky hits a moonsault and takes out everyone but Lynch. Flair, Sky, Ripley, Bliss and Lee celebrate in the ring.

Match 3- The Last Time is Now Tournament Quarter Finals Match: Solo Sikoa w/Talla Tonga -vs- Penta

Sikoa runs at Penta and Penta chops Sikoa several times. Sikoa takes down Penta with a shoulder tackle and headbutts Penta. Penta connects with a headscissor and then kicks Sikoa in the corner. Sikoa rolls out of the ring and Penta follows him. Sikoa clotheslines Penta outside the ring and tosses him over the barricades. Sikoa talks to Tonga and Penta hits a headscissors off the apron on Sikoa and we cut to a break.

We come back from break, and the bell is ring and Penta can't compete anymore due to an injury.

Winner by Forfeit: Solo Sikoa

Maxxine Dupri talks to Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce tells Dupri to focus and work hard. Dupri says she's going to call Natalya. Pearce leaves and Ivy Nile comes up to Dupri and tells her that Dupri's title is hers. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez approach Dupri and Perez threatens Dupri and Pearce comes in and makes the save and says he needs to talk to Dupri. Pearce tells Dupri to call Natalya now.

A video package for Stephanie Vaquer plays. She calls out Nikki Bella and tells Bella that she's going to bash her up real good.

Match 4 - WarGames Advantage Match: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) -vs- Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Jimmy start off with Paul and they lock up. Jimmy is locked in a headlock and then is taken down with a shoulder check. Jimmy connects with a spike and then chops Paul in the corner. Jey is tagged in and Paul is thrown out of the ring. McIntyre comes out to help Paul and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Jimmy slams down Paul and covers him for a near fall. Jey is tagged in and Paul is double teamed. Jey punches Paul several times and Jey slams down Paul. Jey kicks Paul and slams him down again. Jimmy is tagged in and Paul is double teamed some more. Jimmy covers and Paul kicks out at two. Jey is tagged back in and Paul is double teamed again. McIntyre is tagged in and he starts with punches on Jimmy. McIntyre kicks Jey down and covers him for a two count. Jey is suplexed and McIntyre continues to suplex Jey. Jey counters a suplex and suplexes McIntyre. Paul is tagged in and Paul punches Jimmy off the apron and then hits a standing Frog Splash and covers Jey for a two count. Paul throws Jey out of the ring and then tags McIntyre. McIntyre throws Jey onto the announce desk and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Paul has Jey on the mat and McIntyre is tagged in. Jey is double teamed and suplexed. McIntyre and Paul do kip-ups at the same time and flex for the crowd. McIntyre runs at Jey and Jey kicks McIntyre down. Paul and Jimmy are tagged in. Jimmy takes down Paul with clotheslines and then goes for a Samoan Drop but Paul counters. Jimmy hits an enzuigiri and knocks McIntyre off the apron. Jimmy punches Paul and splashes onto Paul and covers him for a near fall. Jimmy runs at Paul who elbows Jimmy and hits a middle rope blockbuster and Paul covers Jimmy who kicks out at two. Jimmy kicks Paul and spears him. Jimmy climbs the ropes and hits The Uso Splash but McIntyre breaks the pin. Jey comes in and Jey and McIntyre battle outside the ring. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed come out. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come out too. Reed and Rhodes and Breakker and Punk battle outside the ring. All hell breaks loose outside the ring, Jey hits a suicide dive outside taking everyone out. Paul rolls up Jimmy in the ring and gets the win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

After the match, everyone starts fighting. Roman Reigns' music hits and he comes out and Superman punches Breakker, and Reed. Reigns guillotine's Paul and Superman punches him and McIntyre. Rhodes, Reigns, Punk, Jimmy & Jey Uso stand tall in the ring as we get the end credits. Brock Lesnar's music hits and he comes out with Paul Heyman. Lesnar falls while doing his entrance kick and laughs it off and marches towards the ring. He huddles with this team and then they all get on the apron and get into the ring. All ten men start fighting and the show goes off the air.