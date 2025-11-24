Triple H Showcases WWE History In Guided Tour Of New Headquarters

Triple H offered fans an in depth look behind the scenes at WWE headquarters during a new video released by Complex on Monday. The company’s Chief Content Officer walked viewers through the state of the art building, reflecting on how much the modern space captures the identity and spirit of WWE compared to previous locations.

“What I love about this place is that it speaks to WWE,” Triple H explained as he discussed the atmosphere of the headquarters. “Our old offices were just that, offices.” His tour highlighted how the company’s history is embedded throughout the building, with countless pieces of memorabilia placed carefully on display.

The video followed Triple H as he showcased several iconic items from WWE’s past, taking time to explain their significance and why preserving these moments matters to him. Fans were also given a rare look inside his personal office, which features a collection of championship belts spanning generations. Among them appears to be the title Buddy Rogers lost to Bruno Sammartino in 1963, a belt Triple H later presented to Sammartino during his Hall of Fame induction. He also keeps a full lineup of Intercontinental Championship designs, beginning with the original title worn by Pat Patterson.

“I’m a huge history buff of the business,” Triple H noted, underscoring his passion for WWE’s legacy and its presentation inside the new headquarters.