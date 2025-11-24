Powerhouse Hobbs Hints At Challenge For CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs has stirred fresh speculation about his next move after hinting at a possible challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. The powerhouse competitor dropped the tease shortly after Gran Guerrero’s latest successful defence of the title, a reign that has now stretched beyond three years.

Guerrero captured the championship from Hechicero at Lunes Clásico back in November 2022 and has remained dominant ever since. His most recent defence came on Sunday at Arena Mexico where he put away The Beast Mortos in another hard-fought main event.

Hobbs sparked interest when he reacted to a Fightful post covering Guerrero’s victory. His initial response was simply “Hmmm” accompanied by a thinking emoji. Fightful followed up by noting that Hobbs appeared to be aiming for the championship, prompting Hobbs to fire back with an emphatic, “YOU GOT DAMN RIGHT.”

Although Hobbs has not officially competed for CMLL, he did appear at AEW Grand Slam Mexico in June, taking part in a 10-man tag team match at Arena Mexico. The Opps member has been absent from in-ring action since losing a Falls Count Anywhere bout to Hangman Page at AEW Blood & Guts in Greensboro on November 12. His latest comments suggest he may have his eyes set firmly on a new direction.

His social media reactions were as follows.