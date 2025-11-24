×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Powerhouse Hobbs Hints At Challenge For CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 24, 2025
Powerhouse Hobbs Hints At Challenge For CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs has stirred fresh speculation about his next move after hinting at a possible challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. The powerhouse competitor dropped the tease shortly after Gran Guerrero’s latest successful defence of the title, a reign that has now stretched beyond three years.

Guerrero captured the championship from Hechicero at Lunes Clásico back in November 2022 and has remained dominant ever since. His most recent defence came on Sunday at Arena Mexico where he put away The Beast Mortos in another hard-fought main event.

Hobbs sparked interest when he reacted to a Fightful post covering Guerrero’s victory. His initial response was simply “Hmmm” accompanied by a thinking emoji. Fightful followed up by noting that Hobbs appeared to be aiming for the championship, prompting Hobbs to fire back with an emphatic, “YOU GOT DAMN RIGHT.”

Although Hobbs has not officially competed for CMLL, he did appear at AEW Grand Slam Mexico in June, taking part in a 10-man tag team match at Arena Mexico. The Opps member has been absent from in-ring action since losing a Falls Count Anywhere bout to Hangman Page at AEW Blood & Guts in Greensboro on November 12. His latest comments suggest he may have his eyes set firmly on a new direction.

His social media reactions were as follows.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fishers, Indiana

Dec. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 3rd 2025

#evolve

ROH Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 5th 2025

#final battle

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#final resolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Austin, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline 2025

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy