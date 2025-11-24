Ric Flair Gives Injury Update And Praises Tony Khan

Ric Flair has offered new insight into his recent injury setback and his current relationship with AEW, speaking in detail during a conversation with Casino Beats. The two time Hall of Famer has continued to keep a full schedule despite being pulled from AEW television due to a rotator cuff issue, and his comments painted a clear picture of his mindset and the overall landscape of the industry.

Opening up about how he has been feeling in the weeks following his injury, Flair explained that while the issue still needs attention, he is maintaining his commitments and plans to seek treatment once his calendar allows.



“I’m better, I’m doing fine. I’ll probably have to have something done with it, but I have a long weekend ahead of me with two appearances. One in California and one in Chicago. And then next week, I’ll figure out when I have time to go down there and get it looked at. Tony Khan is a really great guy. The guys over in AEW are great. Wrestling is in a good place right now.”

Flair then addressed what it has been like working with Tony Khan, offering further praise for AEW’s president and emphasizing the environment he believes Khan creates for his roster.



“I can’t say enough good things about him. He is fantastic, and he is just a total gentleman, and I think he legitimately cares about everybody. They’re not just a number to him. I think he legitimately cares about everybody that works for him.”

When the discussion shifted to how AEW compares to his long tenure under Vince McMahon, Flair pointed to WWE’s legacy and global presence as a major differentiator, especially as the company continues expanding its reach.



“The difference between the two products at the minute is not just the technology, but it’s time as well. WWE/WWF has been around forever, and it’d be very difficult to overtake them. They have so much momentum, and now they have this new deal with ESPN. But I think it’s great for the business and for the guys that have an opportunity to work in other places as well.”

