Jim Cornette Clashes With Will Ospreay And Ricochet Over Kids’ Backyard Wrestling Clip

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 24, 2025
AEW star Will Ospreay found himself at the centre of a heated online exchange after reacting to a video on Twitter/X showing children staging their own makeshift wrestling match in a living room and on an outdoor patio. Ospreay, who has never shied away from encouraging passion for the business, simply wrote, “I fully support this,” a comment that quickly sparked disagreement.

Veteran figure Jim Cornette was quick to fire back. He took exception to Ospreay’s approval, responding with a sharp message that played on Ospreay’s recent recovery. Cornette wrote, “He says from his hospital bed after major surgery, ‘Kids, keep trying this at home!'” His remark immediately drew attention as fans debated whether the stunt was harmless fun or something more concerning.

Ricochet then entered the conversation with a blunt rebuttal directed at Cornette. Matching Cornette’s intensity, he wrote, “Didn’t a bunch of the old school guys have knee, back, hip, neck and all other types of surgeries/injuries? Weren’t they working smart? You sound f*cking dumb as shit.” His response added further fuel to the discussion, with many noting how quickly the exchange escalated.

Cornette replied once more, aiming his next comment squarely at Ricochet while broadening his criticism. “Many did, simpleton. Came from taking bumps as pros & getting paid for them, not getting flung off roofs into parking lots for free as children like you & your trampoline friends who claim to be pros but are stealing money from a rich kid [Tony Khan] to put on your own Jackass shows.” It was a classic Cornette response, unapologetic and direct, and it closed out one of the day’s most talked-about social media spats.

