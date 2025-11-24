AJ Lee Speaks Out On Men Who Don’t Appreciate Muscular Women

AJ Lee has opened up about her lifelong admiration for powerful female physiques, sharing that she has never understood why some men don’t appreciate muscular women. Speaking candidly during a conversation on “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon, Lee reflected on how her own dedication to fitness has shaped her view of beauty.

She explained that strength has always appealed to her, noting that she finds visibly strong women to be the most attractive. Lee added that she has questioned men who dismiss muscular physiques, as she has always been drawn to the confidence and presence they project.

“To me, a strong female body is always the most attractive. I’ve always been interested in women with muscle. I find it interesting that there’s a subsection of men who don’t like that.”

As she continued, Lee praised stars such as Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill, describing them with a sense of awe that highlighted just how impressed she is by their physical presence. She joked that their sculpted bodies look almost unreal, comparing them to action figures and marveling at their level of athleticism.

“I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. Like Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill, were you created in a lab? What? Actual action figures. That’s the dream. That’s the idea of beauty to me.”

