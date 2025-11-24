AEW Confirms Schedule Shakeup For December

AEW has rolled out a revised December lineup with a major timing adjustment designed to steer clear of John Cena’s final match. With Cena set for his last in-ring appearance on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, AEW opted to shift Collision earlier in the day.

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that the December 13 edition of Collision will now air at 4:30 p.m. ET so the broadcast wraps before the WWE special begins. The announcement also detailed the holiday programming slate that will close out the year, featuring themed episodes and adjusted start times across both Dynamite and Collision.

Fans can expect the following AEW schedule throughout December:

December 3: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

December 6: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

December 10: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

December 13: AEW Collision, 4:30 p.m.

December 17: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.

AEW Countdown to World’s End 2025, 11 p.m.

December 19: Classic episodes of AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Battle of the Belts from 2022.

December 20: AEW Collision, 2:30 p.m.

December 24: AEW Dynamite – Dynamite on 34th Street, 6 p.m.

December 25: AEW Collision – Collision Christmas, 9 p.m.

December 27: AEW World’s End PPV, 8 p.m.

December 31: AEW Dynamite – Dynamite New Year Smash 2025, 8 p.m.

The holiday specials titled Dynamite on 34th Street and Collision Christmas will be taped at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 20 and 21 before airing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of now, there is no Tailgate Brawl pre-show scheduled for the World’s End event on December 27.