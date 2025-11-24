×
AJ Lee And Aimee Garcia Writing New Feature For Toei Animation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 24, 2025
AJ Lee has revealed that she is stepping deeper into the world of filmmaking with a major collaboration that celebrates her lifelong love of anime.

During her appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast, Lee discussed the latest work coming out of Scrappy Heart Productions, the company she runs with actress Aimee Garcia. She confirmed that the duo are currently writing a feature for Toei, the legendary Japanese studio behind Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, and Digimon.

“We just wrote our second feature. I think I have permission to say it,” Lee said. “I think this is the first time anyone’s hearing this. So we are breaking news.

“Another example of manifestation. One of my favorite, I love anime so much. And so one of my favorite companies growing up was Toei. They did Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z. And like these things that raised me. And so we are writing a movie for Toei Animation. I think that’s all I can say. But just such a dream come true to be in their office and see like all Dragon Ball Z figures everywhere.”

Lee and Garcia have already co written Blade of the 47 Ronin for Netflix and continue to focus on creating stories that offer stronger representation. They are also developing a television show and have recently produced their first short film. Lee shared that she has written a new feature of her own and is considering adapting it into a comic before taking it to the screen.

“I just wrote my first original feature by myself. I am so excited,” Lee said. “I might make it a comic book first, but it is a horror movie. And it is like this mental health horror story. It is my child. So hopefully I can throw that out into the world soon.”

After spending a decade pursuing creative goals outside the ring, Lee returned to WWE this September while continuing to expand her work in entertainment.

