Tony Chimel Confirms His Time With AEW Has Ended

Tony Chimel has confirmed that his run with AEW has officially come to a close after joining the promotion last year.

Speaking to All Axxess Entertainment, Chimel reflected on the experience and said he genuinely enjoyed the environment. He explained that AEW operates on a smaller scale than WWE and approaches things differently, but he felt welcomed and already knew several familiar faces from his WWE years.

Chimel expressed gratitude for the opportunity and made it clear that his chapter with AEW is now finished. He described the stint as brief but meaningful, appreciating the chance to contribute during his time there.

“I always had a good time there. They’re a smaller operation and they run things a little differently, but the people there are nice. I knew a lot of WWE people who are there now. It was a nice little run and I’m very grateful for the time I had there. They do their thing the way they want to do their thing.”

His comments follow a claim earlier this year that AEW would have likely allowed him to participate in John Cena’s retirement tour while he was still with the company, although that ultimately did not happen.

