WWE Attitude Era Tag Team Reunite At Independent Wrestling Show

The reunion of the APA brought an unexpected burst of nostalgia over the weekend as Ron Simmons and JBL stepped back into the spotlight. At Saturday’s Wildkat Sports Revolution Rumble, the duo made their presence felt when they walked to the ring and confronted an in ring tag team. JBL seized a steel chair from one of the wrestlers and passed it to Simmons before leveling the other competitor with his trademark clothesline from hell. A short promo from JBL followed before the pair headed backstage to a strong reaction.

Fans immediately recognised the energy that defined their run as the Acolyte Protection Agency during WWE’s late 90s and early 2000s era. Their partnership brought several tag team title victories and cemented them as one of the most memorable teams of that period. The group originally split in 2004 after Simmons’ release, which opened the door for JBL’s transition into a full time singles competitor that ultimately led him to the WWE Championship. The two have continued to appear together at select WWE moments, including a cameo during the 2024 WWE Draft, keeping their legacy alive for long time supporters.

JBL entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Simmons recently earned a major honour of his own as he will be inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame as a member of the celebrated 1976 Warner Robins Screamin Demons team.