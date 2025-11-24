×
NJPW Deals No Longer Locked To January Cycle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 24, 2025
NJPW Deals No Longer Locked To January Cycle

NJPW’s long standing contract cycle appears to be shifting, marking a notable change in how the promotion handles its talent agreements. For years, most deals were understood to run on a January to January schedule, with some wrestlers finalizing new terms a few months into the year. However, talent speaking to Fightful have now indicated that several contracts stretch beyond January 2026, suggesting that the company may be moving away from its traditional renewal window.

The report also highlighted frustrations from free agents who reached out to NJPW but never received replies. One individual, described as a prominent American wrestler, even expressed willingness to take a discounted rate to work for the promotion but still received no response.

NJPW’s activity in the United States has been far quieter in 2025 compared to previous years. Their most recent event in the country took place in May with Resurgence at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The promotion is set to return stateside early next year, as The New Beginning USA is scheduled for February 27 at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

