Triple H And Stephanie McMahon’s Daughter Wants To Run WWE Creative

Stephanie McMahon recently reflected on a moment from her family’s past that revealed just how early her daughter Aurora Levesque gravitated toward the wrestling world. McMahon explained that her eldest daughter did not just enjoy being around WWE, she knew exactly which role she wanted before she could fully understand the business itself.

McMahon recalled that Aurora made her ambition unmistakable at a very young age. “She said, ‘Mommy, I do not want your job, Daddy, I do not want your job. I want Pop’s job,’” McMahon shared, referring to Vince McMahon. From those early years, Aurora showed a fascination with the power and responsibility at the top. She traveled with her mother from infancy, even spending time at production meetings as Stephanie rolled her into arenas on a briefcase.

Stephanie also described the moment she realized Aurora had become hooked for life. During a DX match in Waco, Texas, the crowd was building toward a big change in momentum. “It was DX and they were getting the heat on Sean, and then they made the hot tag to Paul,” she said. “I could feel her on my shoulders get excited. And she understood the beats of the match.” After the match, Triple H lifted Aurora and paraded her around. When he handed her back, Stephanie saw her daughter’s eyes widen with awe. That was the moment, at just two years old, when she knew Aurora had been drawn into the magic.

