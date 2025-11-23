Former WWE And ROH Names Backstage At AEW Full Gear 2025

Several familiar faces from the wrestling world were spotted behind the scenes at Full Gear 2025, adding even more interest to a night already packed with major moments. The event delivered plenty in the ring, and it also brought together a variety of names from different eras of the industry who came to enjoy the show.

PWInsider reported that Dawn Marie was backstage with her family and made the trip from New Jersey to take in the atmosphere. Samantha Irvin, known to fans for her time as a WWE ring announcer and as the wife of Ricochet, was also seen at the venue throughout the evening.

Marq Quen from Private Party was present during the show, although Isiah Kassidy was not backstage. Cary Silkin, who previously owned ROH, stopped by before the card got underway and spent time reconnecting with familiar faces.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.