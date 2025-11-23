Former WWE And ROH Names Backstage At AEW Full Gear 2025

Several familiar faces from the wrestling world were spotted behind the scenes at Full Gear 2025, adding even more interest to a night already packed with major moments. The event delivered plenty in the ring, and it also brought together a variety of names from different eras of the industry who came to enjoy the show.
PWInsider reported that Dawn Marie was backstage with her family and made the trip from New Jersey to take in the atmosphere. Samantha Irvin, known to fans for her time as a WWE ring announcer and as the wife of Ricochet, was also seen at the venue throughout the evening.
Marq Quen from Private Party was present during the show, although Isiah Kassidy was not backstage. Cary Silkin, who previously owned ROH, stopped by before the card got underway and spent time reconnecting with familiar faces.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Nov. 24th 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
Nov. 26th 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
Nov. 26th 2025
San Diego, California
Nov. 29th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
Dec. 1st 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 2nd 2025
Fishers, Indiana
Dec. 3rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 3rd 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Dec. 5th 2025
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 5th 2025
Austin, Texas
Dec. 5th 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Dec. 6th 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Dec. 6th 2025