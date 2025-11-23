Adam Pearce Adds Two Big Segments To Upcoming WWE Raw

We are delighted to bring you the latest update for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.
General Manager Adam Pearce announced two major additions to the lineup for the show airing from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
First, Dominik Mysterio will address his upcoming match against John Cena at the upcoming show. Paraphrasing Pearce: “Less than a week from Survivor Series in San Diego, and one of San Diego’s self-proclaimed finest Dominik Mysterio will have plenty to say about his opponent John Cena.”
Second, the now former Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will appear live in-studio. Pearce remarked: “After what she did on Friday, I can’t wait to hear what Becky Lynch will crow about, and she will do so in person,” noting that Lynch has been leaving voicemails for him frequently.
Lynch recently attacked AJ Lee and aligned herself with the heel side of the upcoming Women’s WarGames match on WWE SmackDown.
Here is the updated lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw:
Roman Reigns opens the show
Men’s WarGames advantage match: participants to be announced
“The Last Time Is Now” quarter-final: Gunther vs Carmelo Hayes
“The Last Time Is Now” quarter-final: Solo Sikoa vs Penta
Becky Lynch to appear live
Dominik Mysterio to address John Cena
