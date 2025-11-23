Mr Kennedy Says Future With TNA Remains Undecided

Mr. Kennedy recently made waves with an unexpected return to TNA during the Minneapolis television tapings earlier this year, and he has now spoken about what may come next for him with the promotion.

In an interview with Championship Sports Blog, he was asked whether his 2025 appearance was meant to be a single night or the possible start of something more. Kennedy shared that the comeback felt right to him and that the reaction backstage and from fans left him encouraged, though nothing has been decided going forward.

“No, it is definitely something that I would love to do again. I feel like it was well received, it went well, so we will see. It is kind of up in the air right now.”

His return featured an in ring exchange with Frankie Kazarian before he closed the show in the main event, teaming with Steve Maclin for a victory over Kazarian and Jake Something.