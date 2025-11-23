Tony Khan Reflects On Seven Years Without A Break From Wrestling

Tony Khan spoke candidly about his workload during the Full Gear post show media session, offering insight into how he handles the nonstop demands of leading AEW. When asked whether he had ever reached a point where his motivation dipped, Khan made it clear that stepping back has never crossed his mind.

“No. I have not taken a break from wrestling in a long, long time,” Khan said. “I love it and I am very much in the zone. I love coming to work every week. I have never missed a show and I absolutely love it.”

Khan went on to explain that he remains grateful for his position and the support he receives from fans.

“Every day I come into work I am so grateful to be in the chair. And I think all the time about how fortunate I am. I am also really glad that you all, for the most part, a lot of the wrestling fans, seem to like the work I am doing and want me to be in the chair. Because I am also cognizant that it is not always that way for people.”

Looking back on the past year, Khan noted how committed he felt at the time and how much more confident he is now.

“A year ago I felt like I was working really hard, and I was trying my best, and I feel like after a year later being in the same building in the same place, it feels like we are in a better place than we were a year ago in many, many ways.”

He also reflected on how being a wrestling fan shaped his view of the grind, recalling times in the 1990s when he briefly drifted away from watching but always gravitated back. Today, he says the idea of taking time off is unthinkable.

“Being entrenched in it now for seven years, every single day without a week away from it, I am obsessed with it. I love it so much. I never think about being away from it. I eat and breathe and sleep it, so it is really a pleasure to be here and I never take it for granted how special it is to be able to do this.”

Dave Meltzer later reacted to Khan’s comments on Wrestling Observer Radio, giving his own assessment of Khan’s endurance.

“[Tony] does not burn out. I think it is pretty clear that Tony Khan is always going to be the booker of AEW. If you like the product the way he presents it, it is good. If you want some other type of product, it is not going to be that product.”