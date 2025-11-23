The Undertaker Reflects On His 1996 Survivor Series Bat Wings Entrance

The Undertaker recently revisited one of the most memorable and unusual moments of his career during an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, reflecting on the bat wings entrance he performed at Survivor Series in 1996. He did not hold back when recalling how he felt about it, opening with the blunt admission, “Oh good Lord, I wish I could forget that.”

He explained that the idea was entirely his own. He wanted to push the character into a darker and more demonic direction, believing that a dramatic new look would help shift the presentation. He said, “I did [ask for them], that was my idea. This was my early attempt at being more demonic I guess. The character kind of taking it to that demonic state. So I figured, what would be more demonic than me being in like, all shiny leather with some really big bat wings. And hey, I am not just going to do this anywhere. I am going to do it at Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden. I mean, if you are going to go, you go big right. Again, not one of my better ideas.”

He went on to admit that the concept seemed far better in the planning stages than it did in execution. “It just looks so much cooler and this kind of thought process would repeat itself later in my career with a pair of snake skin pants. But in my mind’s eye, it looked good. I mean, it was going to be really cool looking. I mean, you are coming in from the top of Madison Square Garden like a giant demonic bat dragon thing yeah. I just kind of hung there trying to be intimidating with my black leather ensemble. It was budget Batman.”

When describing how he presented the idea to Vince McMahon, he recalled trying to express his vision clearly and confidently. “I just had to pitch it to him. So I mean, by this time I am five six years into my run here. And I had done pretty well with the things that we had changed. And you know, I constantly was always trying to evolve the character and keep it fresh. So I came in, I was like, I want to take this character in a darker place. He made me explain it and give my reasoning for and I am not just talking about the bat wings. I am just talking about that the whole different look. Because it was a it was different. And then he trusted me because I did not win a lot of arguments with Vince. If we there just were not a lot that I came out on the upper hand with. But yeah I think I was very passionate when I delivered my idea to him and explained what the look was going to be and what the character why I am doing this. And Vince said, God damn that will be great. I love it. And that is all I needed. And then I remember I always had rather been yelled at when I come back to the gorilla position. I had rather be yelled at than not to be made eye contact with. And like I had to stand there for a second for it to get him to look up. I think when he looked up I got an Oh what were you thinking.”

