×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bret Hart Says He Never Heard Of MJF During Live Q&A

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 23, 2025
Bret Hart Says He Never Heard Of MJF During Live Q&A

Bret Hart offered some candid thoughts during a recent appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show, and his comments quickly sparked discussion after he admitted that he did not know who MJF was.

During the conversation, Hart reflected on how different things might have been if the Montreal Screwjob had never taken place. He suggested that remaining in WWE would have set up a major showdown with John Cena, a match he believes would have delivered something special.

“Boy, if the Screwjob had never happened and I had stayed in WWF, that match with John Cena would’ve happened. We would’ve done amazing stuff together. I’ve always been really impressed by John Cena.”

The moment took an unexpected turn when someone in the crowd shouted MJF’s name. Hart appeared genuinely confused and asked who MJF was. After being told that he wrestles for AEW, Hart mentioned that he does not keep up with wrestling as closely anymore, which explained his reaction.

“Who? MJF? Who is that? Just curious though, who is it? AEW wrestler? As you can tell, I do not watch a lot anymore.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy