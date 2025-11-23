Bret Hart Says He Never Heard Of MJF During Live Q&A

Bret Hart offered some candid thoughts during a recent appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show, and his comments quickly sparked discussion after he admitted that he did not know who MJF was.

During the conversation, Hart reflected on how different things might have been if the Montreal Screwjob had never taken place. He suggested that remaining in WWE would have set up a major showdown with John Cena, a match he believes would have delivered something special.

“Boy, if the Screwjob had never happened and I had stayed in WWF, that match with John Cena would’ve happened. We would’ve done amazing stuff together. I’ve always been really impressed by John Cena.”

The moment took an unexpected turn when someone in the crowd shouted MJF’s name. Hart appeared genuinely confused and asked who MJF was. After being told that he wrestles for AEW, Hart mentioned that he does not keep up with wrestling as closely anymore, which explained his reaction.

“Who? MJF? Who is that? Just curious though, who is it? AEW wrestler? As you can tell, I do not watch a lot anymore.”

