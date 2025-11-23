Mark Briscoe Considered Quitting Wrestling After Brother’s Death

Mark Briscoe looked back on the long road he has taken since losing his brother Jay while celebrating a major victory at AEW Full Gear. After defeating Kyle Fletcher to claim the TNT Championship, Briscoe spoke openly about the emotions tied to his journey and how close he once came to stepping away.

Briscoe shared that standing in the ring as champion was something he never imagined for himself, explaining that his entire identity had always been built around tag team wrestling. He thanked Tony Khan, his family, God, and the fans for supporting him along the way, noting that the moment was difficult to put into words but deeply meaningful.

He then reflected on the period immediately following Jay’s passing, recalling how he initially believed he would never wrestle again. He explained that the feeling did not last before a realization hit him, reminding him that quitting was never their way. Briscoe said he felt his brother urging him on, pushing him to keep going and make the family proud. He said that winning the TNT Championship felt like a powerful confirmation that he made the right choice.

The Briscoe brothers remain fixtures in wrestling history, receiving growing support in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame vote. Their accolades include a Tag Team of the Year award and a Feud of the Year win for their rivalry with FTR.

With his championship win at Full Gear, Briscoe became the eighteenth TNT Champion, and the match marked the twenty ninth time the title has changed hands.