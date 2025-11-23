Bandido Sends Emotional Message To Brody King After AEW Full Gear Loss

Bandido shared a heartfelt message after he and Brody King came up short at Full Gear. The pair saw their AEW World Tag Team Championship run end at the hands of FTR, bringing an end to a reign that lasted three months and helped cement Brodido as a standout force in the division. After the match, Bandido took a moment to reflect on their journey and express his gratitude to his partner.

On Instagram, Bandido wrote an emotional note that captured the bond the two have built during their time as champions:

“Hermano!! I write this to say thank you for everything!! Tonight was not our night but we went so far! In the beginning, nobody believed in us. Now, we made wrestling history!!! So don’t be sad. The diamond was discovered & it’s impossible to cover its brightness!! Remember you taught me how to never stop fighting!!! And that’s what we need to do now! I love you hermano! And I will always be by your side!”

Brodido’s title win took place at AEW All In: Texas where they defeated FTR along with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a three way match. Their run as champions featured a string of memorable defenses including bouts against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Galeon Fantasma in CMLL, JetSpeed, the Young Bucks, Hechicero and Josh Alexander in a four way match at All Out, and GOA’s Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. Their final victory as champions came against Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada at WrestleDream.

Full Gear marked the eighteenth time the AEW World Tag Team Championships have changed hands. FTR and the Young Bucks remain the only duos to claim the titles on three separate occasions, with FTR adding another reign to their record at the event.