×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lucha Brothers Make Impactful Return At AAA Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 23, 2025
Lucha Brothers Make Impactful Return At AAA Event

The Lucha Brothers stepped back into the spotlight during Saturday’s AAA tapings in Mexico City, creating a moment that quickly shifted the tone of the night. As Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano addressed the crowd, Rey Fenix and Penta made their way to the ring and confronted the pair, wasting little time in throwing down a challenge for the upcoming Guerra de Titanes on December 20.

Their intent was clear, and Mysterio responded without hesitation by accepting on behalf of his team. The announcement immediately set the stage for a major tag team showdown that adds even more intrigue to an already stacked event.

Although Fenix and Penta share a long legacy as partners across AAA, AEW, and several other promotions, they have yet to officially unite as a team within WWE. Penta has been active on Raw, while Fenix has been featured on SmackDown, making this reunion feel significant as they reenter familiar territory together.

Guerra de Titanes also gained another intense matchup following the latest development involving the Wyatt Sicks. After the Psycho Circus earned a win over El Ojo, Bo Dallas appeared in a taped promo to confirm that the faction had accepted an invitation to take part in the chaos. Their interest comes after months of targeting Psycho Clown and Pagano with post match attacks, creating a hostile atmosphere heading into the event.

Here is the updated card for December 20:

Lucha Brothers vs Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano

AAA Latin American Championship
Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr vs Ethan Page

Psycho Circus vs The Wyatt Sicks

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy