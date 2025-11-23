Lucha Brothers Make Impactful Return At AAA Event

The Lucha Brothers stepped back into the spotlight during Saturday’s AAA tapings in Mexico City, creating a moment that quickly shifted the tone of the night. As Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano addressed the crowd, Rey Fenix and Penta made their way to the ring and confronted the pair, wasting little time in throwing down a challenge for the upcoming Guerra de Titanes on December 20.

Their intent was clear, and Mysterio responded without hesitation by accepting on behalf of his team. The announcement immediately set the stage for a major tag team showdown that adds even more intrigue to an already stacked event.

Although Fenix and Penta share a long legacy as partners across AAA, AEW, and several other promotions, they have yet to officially unite as a team within WWE. Penta has been active on Raw, while Fenix has been featured on SmackDown, making this reunion feel significant as they reenter familiar territory together.

Guerra de Titanes also gained another intense matchup following the latest development involving the Wyatt Sicks. After the Psycho Circus earned a win over El Ojo, Bo Dallas appeared in a taped promo to confirm that the faction had accepted an invitation to take part in the chaos. Their interest comes after months of targeting Psycho Clown and Pagano with post match attacks, creating a hostile atmosphere heading into the event.

Here is the updated card for December 20:

Lucha Brothers vs Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano

AAA Latin American Championship

Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr vs Ethan Page

Psycho Circus vs The Wyatt Sicks