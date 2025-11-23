×
Apollo Crews Returns To Action With Surprise AAA Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 23, 2025
Apollo Crews stepped back into competition with fresh momentum as he returned to action in Mexico, giving fans a moment they had been waiting months to see. His comeback arrived during a dark match before the AAA Alianzas event at the Juan de la Barrera, where Lince Dorado threw out an open challenge. The crowd reacted with surprise when Crews emerged to accept.

In his first ever appearance for AAA, Crews looked powerful and confident, pushing the pace and meeting Dorado’s style with sharp responses of his own. The match built steadily with both men testing each other until Crews took control. He sealed the victory with a gorilla press followed by a standing backward somersault, drawing a loud reaction from the audience who welcomed him back in a major way.

Crews had been out of action since facing Johnny Gargano on the January 24 edition of SmackDown. Not long after that bout, it was confirmed that he had suffered a pec injury that required surgery on February 4. His return in Mexico put an end to a lengthy recovery and showed he has lost none of his athletic ability.

The appearance has sparked discussion about what may come next for Crews outside WWE. Whether this outing remains a single appearance or signals a wider plan, his showing in AAA suggested that he is more than ready to compete at full strength again.

