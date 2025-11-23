Samoa Joe Wins AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear 2025 With Help From New Opps Member Hook, Swerve Strickland Returns

AEW World Championship In A Steel Cage

Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

It's main event time!

After the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this rematch between Hangman Page and The Opps' Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship inside of a Steel Cage, we head back down to ringside where the champion and challenger make their respective entrances.

The ring announcer handles the final pre-match ring introductions for both competitors, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The two men circle and lock up. They begin exchanging some hard strikes, as the offense starts to pick up.

Hangman begins to take over after Joe controls the initial offensive exchanges. The champ sends the challenger into the side of the cage for a two count, before Joe gets some revenge, sending Hangman into the cage as well. The damage done leads to both men being busted open early on.

Joe goes back to work, pulling off Page’s boot before sending the champ to the corner for some stomps to the head. Page fights back, now using his own boot against the challenger before charging at him with it. The champ goes for the cover, but only gets two for his efforts.

Page brings Joe to his feet for some hard strikes before sending him face first into the side of the cage, only making things worse for the wear and tear on the challenger. Joe manages to turn it back around as he lands some elbow shots on the head of the champ, before they once again trade strikes back and forth.

Joe sending Page into the cage with a back elbow strike. Page is trapped as Joe lands a flurry of offense, culminating in an enziguri. Page is slow to his feet as he gets back in the ring, the two men going back at it until Page goes for a chokehold.

He is driven away by the challenger, who stomps at him before pulling off the turnbuckle pad. Page manages to fight back to his feet, going to the turnbuckle…but Joe catches him, looking for a muscle buster. Page attacks the cut on Joe’s head to fend him off, climbing up even higher before Joe looks for an avalanche muscle buster.

He is knocked off by the champ. We see Katsuyori Shibata coming to the cage, climbing up the side to intervene, but Eddie Kingston pulls him down to keep him at bay. This is followed by the arrival of Powerhouse Hobbs who levels Kingston, before basically ripping the lock off the cage door. He is fended off by Page.

The ref gets knocked down as Joe goes for a Coquina Clutch, only for the champ to counter into a Dead Eye. Cover by Page, but the ref is still out as HOOK comes down to the ring to try and wake up the ref. When the ref is slow to get up, HOOK grabs the World Title and nails Hangman with it.

He leaves the ring as Joe grabs Page for a Muscle Buster and the win to become the new AEW World Champion. The cage is raised back up as Joe’s group of Dojo students applaud the new champion, but the celebration is cut short as the lights go out.

After a healthy pause, we get a glimpse of what is about to happen, as we hear Prince Nana shouting "We're in the money!" We hear the echoing sentiment of "Who's House?!" before the familiar sounds of Swerve Strickland's theme hits to a roar from the Newark crowd.

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Samoa Joe