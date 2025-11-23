Kris Statlander Defeats Mercedes Mone, Retains Women’s World Title at AEW Full Gear 2025

AEW Women's World Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Mercedes Moné

It's co-main event time! The pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to our semi-final bout of the evening, which features Kris Statlander defending her AEW Women's World Championship against "However-many-belts it is at this point-Moné."

The package wraps up and the ring entrances for this high stakes women's title tilt take place. The final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger are in the rear view mirror, and there's the bell to get things started.

Straight out of the gate, we see Moné go for an ankle pick but is quickly fended off by Stat, who takes control for a moment before Mercedes goes for a Statement Maker. Kris manages to break free, but is sent out of the ring by Mercedes.

She then gets caught on a dive attempt, with Statlander hoisting her up to walk up the steps onto the apron. Moné breaks free, but is soon caught with a super-plex by the champ who follows up with a 450 splash, but Mercedes rolls away.

This forces Stat to leave the ring, favoring her arm as the ref goes to check on her. Kris insists she can continue, getting back to her feet, just in time to take a Meteora by Moné. She mocks the champ, telling the doc to check on her before sending Stat into the steps. Mercedes climbs the steps for a double stomp.

She then brings Stat back into the ring for a cover and a two count. DDT off the ropes by Moné, and she goes for an armbar on the champ while targeting her hand at the same time. Stat struggles as Moné changes the grip, only for the champ to get to her feet.

Mercedes sends her to the corner, eventually dropping her to the mat for a two count. Stat is in a bad way here, as Moné continues the attack with some stomps before sending the champ to the corner. Kris starts to fight back, but the CEO catches her with an armbar, and switches sides just to keep the champ off her game.

Stat powers to her feet, but is dropped down on her arm by Moné, who drives her boot into the arm even more before kicking it away. She gets back up and lands a big DDT on Stat, but it’s only good for a nearfall which frustrates her. Moné stays on the attack now, setting up for a long series of vertical suplexes.

A remark is made about her matching the number of titles she has, and sure enough, she lands a series of 13 suplexes in total, and one to grow on. Fans chant "CEO." Moné looks to complete the homage with a frog splash as she goes up top, but she lands on the boot of the champ, right into the midsection.

Both women are slow to get back up, before trading strikes. Moné gets sent into the ropes for a back body dropped, and then into the corner as Stat sends up for a Michinoku Driver of sorts…but it only gets a two count. Stat rolls to the outside for a breather, but Moné comes after her looking for a Meteora.

The champ drops her with a Blue Thunder Bomb to the floor. Kris struggles to get up, sliding into the ring as the ref begins the count, and gets to nine before Mercedes slides into the ring to stop it. Stat gets up but takes a Backstabber by the CEO, sending her into the corner before landing another attack.

She sets up for a running kick, but Stat catches her with a discus lariat instead. Cover by the champ, but Mercedes attacks the arm to stop the pin. She fights to her feet before Stat takes control, locking in a Statement Maker on the CEO, but Moné rolls through for one of her own.

Kris is trapped in the middle of the ring, trying to roll through as Moné keeps the hold on, but the champ gets to her feet, bringing Mercedes up to the turnbuckle as a result. Moné gets caught on the shoulders of Stat once more, right into a rib breaker on the way down to the mat. Cover by Statlander, but Mercedes narrowly gets a shoulder up.

Stat looks for Saturday Night Fever, but Moné breaks free. She stops a tombstone attempt and rolls Stat up for a two, with Stat responding in kind for a near-fall of her own. They fight to their feet until the champ connects with a package piledriver.

She only gets a two-count on a follow up pin attempt. Stat brings Mercedes to the corner but is fought off, only to block a Meteora attempt. A hurricanrana is blocked, but Moné transitions for a reverse rana instead, and hits a double knees in the ropes on the champ for a two-count. Moments later, Stat hits Staturday Night Fever for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: Kris Statlander

14 Amigos! One for each belt she has AND an extra for the AEW Women's World Champion!



