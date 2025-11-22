Mark Briscoe Captures TNT Title in Bloody No DQ Match at AEW Full Gear 2025

No Disqualification TNT Championship Match

Kyle Fletcher (C) vs. Mark Briscoe

We head back to ringside for a pre-match video featuring Mark Briscoe reflecting on faith, family, and what this opportunity means to him. Briscoe gets a big reaction as he makes his entrance. Kyle Fletcher follows to a loud mix of cheers and jeers, the TNT title held high as this No DQ match gets underway.

Briscoe comes out hot, looking to end things early, but Fletcher cuts him off and sends him crashing to the floor. The champ follows, only to take a chair shot to the face. Briscoe hurls him into the barricade, then slings him into the steps. He even launches another chair at Fletcher before propping one up and going for a running dive off the apron, only for Fletcher to catch him and spike him onto the chair with a nasty brainbuster.

Fletcher takes control and grinds Briscoe against the steel steps until the challenger reverses a suplex and lights him up with a chop. Briscoe starts pulling plunder from under the ring, chairs and a huge stepladder. He builds a chair-and-ladder bridge and charges for a cannonball, but Fletcher rolls away, sending Briscoe crashing through his own setup.

The champ retrieves a ladder of his own and smashes it across Briscoe, busting him open. He props the ladder in the corner, but Briscoe fires back and hits a missile dropkick that sends the ladder into Fletcher’s head, opening him up as well. Briscoe digs out a table, only for Fletcher to suplex him onto the floor moments later.

Fletcher sets up more chairs, but Briscoe cracks him with another chair to reset the momentum. Don Callis hops on the apron to create a distraction, allowing Fletcher to grab Briscoe and send him crashing through the ringside table instead.

Back inside, a second table is leaned in the corner. Briscoe looks for the Jay Driller, but Fletcher counters with an Alabama Slam that sends Briscoe exploding through the table. The champ follows with a powerbomb setup, then dumps a bag of thumbtacks onto the canvas. He stuffs a handful into Briscoe’s mouth and blasts him with a shot… but when he goes for another powerbomb, Briscoe reverses and brainbusters Fletcher straight into the tacks for a close near fall.

Briscoe brings out a barbed-wire table and another ladder, leading to a wild fight on the apron that ends with Briscoe hitting a leaping neckbreaker through a pile of chairs on the outside. He stacks a table over the bed of tacks and climbs the ladder, but Fletcher meets him up top, only for Briscoe to leap off with a Froggy Bow through the table! Fletcher barely survives at two.

Mark slides the barbed-wire board into the ring as Callis arms Fletcher with a screwdriver. Briscoe blocks the first shot, but Fletcher still manages to stab him in the head, then taunts the crowd by licking the tool. Briscoe fires back with another brainbuster onto the tacks for another razor-close near fall.

Briscoe climbs again, but Fletcher shoves the referee into him. The champ tries to jam the screwdriver through the buckle pad to set up something brutal, but Briscoe escapes. Fletcher counters a Cutthroat Driver attempt with another screwdriver shot and plants Briscoe with a sheer-drop brainbuster.

Briscoe kicks out at the last second. Both men stagger up. Fletcher charges, but Briscoe fights him off and lines him up, BT Bomb through the barbed-wire table! Briscoe follows immediately with the Jay Driller and covers him for the three.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Mark Briscoe

.@SussexCoChicken sends @KyleFletcherPro head first into the apron!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/B2gNL9mjn7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

BRAINBUSTER INTO THE STEEL CHAIR!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/vtpM6Zn4bj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

FISHERMAN BUSTER INTO THE TACKS!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/0HWwkKYa0g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025