Kyle O’Reilly Survives Brutal No Holds Barred Match, Beats Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear 2025

No Holds Barred Match

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly

The pre-match video package airs to show the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration and Paragon looking to once again upset the leader of The Death Riders, as he takes on Jon Moxley in a No Holds Barred match.

We return back live after the package wraps up. Jon Moxley makes his way through the crowd for our next match. Kyle O’Reilly makes his entrance, only to go right after Mox to get this match underway in a hurry. O’Reilly lays into Mox as he looks for a hold on the arm.

Jon breaks free to fight back. Both men are on their feet as Mox offers a “free shot” to O’Reilly, and Kyle makes him pay for it, sending the former World Champion to the corner for some hard kicks. They end up trading normally illegal holds.

Kyle forces Mox down to the mat for an ankle lock, but Mox breaks free to take a breather on the outside. Marina Shafir convenes with him, offering a fork to give Mox an edge as he comes back into the ring, but O’Reilly does his best to fend off the attack, only to be sent to the mat.

Mox manages to move the hand away long enough to start jabbing at the face of Kyle, who turns to his stomach, and this allows Mox to attack the back instead. The ref starts to intervene, which makes Mox confront him with a reminder that anything goes.

We see Kyle is busted open as Mox goes back after him, eventually taking a bite out of O’Reilly as the ref checks to see if Kyle gives up. He does not, as Mox pulls him away from the ropes to go after his arm. As he continues to pull back on Kyle’s arm he takes a bite out of his free hand. He continues the damage with some toe kicks.

Kyle manages to fight back, leading to an ankle lock. Mox tries to break free as O’Reilly transitions to a face-lock, and he sends Kyle to the mat with a back suplex. He grabs the fork again, targeting the…nipple…of O’Reilly against the ropes.

He breaks away just long enough to set up a choke hold on the ropes, keeping Kyle’s arms trapped on the ropes…until O’Reilly counters into a headlock forcing Mox to break his own hold! Kyle fights into a cross arm breaker, as Mox uses the ropes to pull himself out of the ring and break the hold.

The fight spills out of the ring as Mox goes after O’Reilly, only to be launched into the ring steps by Kyle. O’Reilly grabs a chair from nearby, setting it up before landing some kicks on Mox, forcing him onto the chair. Kyle gets on the apron.

He sets up a running start before leaping off for a missile dropkick sending him against the barricade! He brings Mox back into the ring, blocking a cutter attempt before cinching in the ankle lock once again! Mox turns over to kick at Kyle’s head, looking for a triangle hold before Kyle drops down to tighten his own hold.

Mox eventually kicks away at the head enough to break free, but O’Reilly gets right back after him when Mox grabs the fork…and now it’s Kyle doing the forking, jabbing at the face of Moxley! Mox is looking worse for wear as O’Reilly leaves the ring.

He grabs a chain from underneath before coming back. The two stand off until O’Reilly starts wrapping the chain around Mox while holding onto a guillotine hold, only for Mox to respond in kind. This is chain wrestling at its finest as they trade shots looking for an advantage.

It leads to O’Reilly dropping Mox with a suplex. The two men are slow to move but eventually make it back to their feet, trading strikes until Kyle lands a couple kicks, only for Mox to grab Kyle with a takedown into a bulldog choke. He uses the chain for added damage, but O’Reilly counters out for some mounted punches.

Mox counters as well, finally breaking free to cinch in an ankle lock of his own before going for a bulldog choke…only for O’Reilly to jab his hand with the fork to break the hold. Mox breaks free and stomps the head of O’Reilly before leaving the ring to grab a chair.

He comes back into the ring, wrapping the chair around the right arm of O’Reilly before running into a stomp to take the arm out. It’s looking real bad for O’Reilly as Mox hoists him up for a Death Rider DDT. He looks for a kimura but Kyle grabs his tights to block it.

Mox rolls through to cinch it in. Kyle breaks free as he rolls through, transitioning to another ankle lock before grabbing the chain for even more damage. He’s got Mox trapped in the middle of the ring with a grapevine. Mox taps. Mox nods in approval to O'Reilly, but ends up coming back and attacking his arm until Cassidy and Strong run out.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

