Ricochet Victorious in Casino Gauntlet, Becomes Inaugural National Champion at AEW Full Gear 2025

AEW National Championship Casino Gauntlet

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story of events that led up to our next match of the evening, a Casino Gauntlet to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion. After it wraps up, we return back at ringside. The Hurt Syndicate make their way out for a shared entrance.

They come out together since Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the first two competitors in this match. They head to the ring as we get a good look at the brand new AEW National Championship title belt. It looks similar to the classic old-school NWA Television Championship. The bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, we see the two start going at it, not letting up too much with an exchange of holds as we already get a countdown for our next participant. It is Ricochet. He has a microphone, saying we don’t want to see “wrestling crap” as GOA blindside the two men in the ring.

Ricochet goes after MVP with the microphone, asking AJ (Big Justice) if he’s watching as he lets out a few “BOOM” remarks with each mic shot on the head of MVP. GOA continue to lay waste to the Hurt Syndicate, with Bobby getting his head slammed against the ring steps by Liona.

We see Ricochet mock him from inside the ring. Officials rush down to get GOA out of here, also accompanying MVP to the back as Ricochet celebrates with some dance moves while the countdown reveals our next participant. It is Claudio Castagnoli. Ricochet stops in his tracks.

Claudio makes his entrance through the crowd. Ricochet tries to get the drop on Castagnoli, but takes an uppercut instead before Claudio brings him back into the ring for a giant swing. Cover by Claudio, but Ricochet manages to kick out at two.

The crowd starts chanting “we bald people” at the two men as they go back at it, with Claudio sent out of the ring as the countdown reveals the next participant. It is Daniel Garcia. He makes his way through the crowd next, laying into Ricochet as the crowd rightly points out that “he’s not bald.”

This leads to the Death Riders going to work on Ricochet in the corner until the countdown reveals our next competitor. It is Orange Cassidy. Garcia still has the waist-lock on Ricochet on the turnbuckle as Cassidy heads over, licking his hand to “bip” Ricochet on the head, and Garcia takes Ricochet down to the mat.

Cassidy tries to take advantage for a cover, but Claudio pulls him up by the jeans before slamming him to the mat. Cassidy tries to fight back for a sunset flip, but we get an Aloha Claudio and a denial…only for Orange to land a Stun-dog Millionaire on a returning Ricochet.

He goes for the cover as the countdown reveals our next participant. It is Wheeler Yuta. Claudio kicks out as Cassidy turns his attention to his former Best Friend. This leads to a 3-on-1 beatdown by the Death Riders until the countdown brings out…Kevin Knight. He runs down the ramp.

Immediately he looks to take out Garcia and Yuta, but gets caught coming into the ring by Claudio. Castagnoli goes for a powerbomb but gets sent over the top rope by Knight. Ricochet sees an opening and rolls Kevin up for a near-fall. Knight follows suit looking for a pin of his own, but only gets two.

The countdown reveals our next competitor. It is Roderick Strong. Strong goes after Garcia and Yuta on his way to the ring, fending off Claudio before turning his attention to Ricochet with a pair of backbreakers. Sick Kick connects on Ricochet.

Roderick makes the cover, but only gets two. The countdown appears and winds down. Out next is Mark Davis. The ring is cleared out, allowing Davis to go after Strong until Garcia and Yuta come in. He fends them off before landing some hard shots on Strong and Knight.

Ricochet tries to take him off his game but takes a driver by Davis, who dodges a PK by Cassidy to drop OC with a driver as well. Cover by Davis, but Yuta breaks the pin as the countdown. When the clock strikes zero, out next comes 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. He goes after Davis, and he and Knight take him down.

They attempt a double cover. This leads to an awkward stare-down between JetSpeed, allowing Davis to intervene before he’s sent out of the ring. JetSpeed collides as they trade offense and nearfalls. Knight manages to Matrix dodge a superkick.

The pause there allows Garcia to send Kevin out before dropping Bailey for a Dragon-slayer as the countdown reveals our next participant. It is “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Garcia looks like he’s seen a ghost, breaking the hold to deal with Menard who sends Garcia out of the ring.

Garcia escapes through the crowd as Menard chases him down. The ring is left with Mark Davis and Claudio Castagnoli, the latter looking not too amused that he’s left alone as we see Lashley and Benjamin finally making their return to the match. Crowd chants “we hurt people” as the Syndicate obliges.

They put the hurt on Davis and Strong. Yuta comes in and takes a spear as well, and Lashley even catches OC in mid-air for a powerslam. Speedball tries to get in but gets sent to the outside, as Ricochet goes into the ring only to realize he’s made a huge mistake.

Lashley and Benjamin toss him around with ease, laying into Ricochet until Davis and Claudio finally put a stop to it. Cassidy comes in now, landing an Orange Punch before the ring gets cleared out. Lashley gets sent into the barricade.

Yuta steals the thunder of Cassidy, trying to get a pin before Knight breaks it up. He hits a UFO Splash on Cassidy, but gets pushed away. Ricochet takes over with a Spirit Gun to steal the win. With the victory, Ricochet is the first-ever AEW National Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW National Champion: Ricochet

