Timeless Love Bombs Win Fatal 4-Way at AEW Full Gear 2025

4-Way Tag To Determine Stipulation In AEW Women's Tag-Team Title Tournament Semifinals

'Timeless' Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features four women's tag-teams squaring off in a high stakes four-way showdown, where the winning team will get to pick the stipulation for the AEW Women's Tag-Team Championship Tournament Semifinals matches.

After the package wraps up, we return live inside the Prudential Center, where The Sisters of Sin duo of Skye Blue and Julia Hart make their way out accompanied by Thekla. Out next are Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir. The Babes of Wrath duo of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron come out.

Finally, The Timeless Love Bombs team of 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa head down to the ring as well. All four team have made the walk, and now the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Storm goes after Shafir as they kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

Shafir takes control, sending Storm to her corner for a tag by Bayne as they gang up on her. Bayne continues to lay into Storm, until Toni fights back for a tag to Mina. Double-team keeps the Megasus down before Mina gets sent to the corner by Bayne.

Mina fights back with a kick before going for a cross body, but gets slammed to the mat for a near-fall by Megan. A tag is made to Marina, who drags the face of Shirakawa along the ring before sending her to the opposite side, but Skye Blue gets a blind tag to get into the match herself.

She pulls Mina to the middle of the ring for a two count. Mina fights back, hitting a Sling Blade before looking for a tag to Toni, but Julia Hart pulls Storm away. Mina opts for a tag to Willow Nightingale instead, who lays into Skye. She tags in Cameron and the two both go to work on her.

Now we see a big wheelbarrow slam that allows Cameron to get a two count, but Blue gets back at her with some shots before the two trade strikes. Backstabber by Harley is canceled out as Skye sends her to the corner for a tag to Hart.

A few strikes by Harley ends with her going after Shafir, as Skye knocks down Bayne as well. Hart gets a near-fall before Bayne tags herself in, going after Skye before turning her attention back to Harley. She sends Cameron to the corner for some more damage.

We see Storm and Mina dealing with Skye and Hart on the outside. Back in the ring, Shafir gets a tag for some shots of her own, before Megan tags right back in. Cameron starts to fight back, landing a head-scissors into a DDT that sends Bayne down hard.

In comes Shafir off a tag, but she is kicked away before Willow gets the tag as well. She sends Marina to the corner for a hip attack before driving The Problem to the mat for a close two-count. Shafir gets tagged out by Hart who goes after Willow, only to be sent down for a cover as Blue and Bayne break it up.

Mina gets the tag now, going after Hart before Megan tags herself in for a clothesline on Julia and then a fireman’s carry on Mina. Tag made to Shafir, who traps Mina in the Mother’s Milk as Storm is fended off, but she’s able to break away to stop the hold.

From there, a tag is made to Storm, who goes after Shafir until she gets sent to the ropes. Blind tag by Harley as Storm drops Shafir for a Lou Thesz press, and Toni gets to her feet just as Harley drops her with a cross body for a two count. Sisters of Sin get involved for a double-team on Storm.

They’re then sent to the mat with a double German suplex by Bayne, who takes a pounce by Willow for her troubles. Shafir gets involved but is sent to the outside, where they take a cannonball by Willow off the apron, and it’s followed by a dive from Mina. Harley rolls up Storm for a two count. Toni with the Big Package for the win.

Winners: 'Timeless' Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

