El Sky Team Retain AEW World Trios Titles at AEW Full Gear

Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hechicero & Konosuke Takeshita

The Don Callis Family trio of “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero is up next against the CMLL trio of Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Neon. This will be the final match for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of the show. Okada doesn’t show up. Callis sits in on commentary for this one.

Hechicero and Takeshita attack at the bell and they all brawl in and around the ring. Hechicero uses a chair wrapped around Mistico to snap his arm. In the ring, Takeshita has a rear chin-lock on Dorado. From there, the bell finally sounds to get things officially started.

Mistico is taken backstage as things get started inside the squared circle. We see Neon and Dorado in the ring tossing Takeshita and Hechicaro to the floor at ringside. They follow-up with a big dive. On the screen, we see Okada finally arrive outside of the building.

He’s in his gear and he begins heading out to the ring to join in on the match already in progress. Meanwhile, we cut back to the ring where everyone involved in the match is brawling as the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of things come to a close with the match still in progress. It’s AEW Full Gear 2025 time.

The PPV begins, including the opening pyro and fireworks, while the CMLL World Trios title tilt is still in progress in the ring. The brawling chaos continues until Takeshita is left alone in the ring, and Okada’s music hits as the Rainmaker finally makes it to the show, getting quite the pop as he heads to the ring.

Now we've had a PPV intro, complete with pyro, and a full-on ring entrance with pyro during an active match. Only in AEW. He takes his robe off as Mascara Dorada rolls up Takeshita for a two count…but the Alpha sends him out of the ring before. He and Okada grill each other.

Things continue as Hechicero tries to defuse the situation, but Okada flips of Takeshita…but this is interrupted by the Sky Team, who get the advantage. Dorada and Neon climb the turnbuckles but are intercepted by Okada and Takeshita.

In the midst of this we see Mistico making his return to the ring after being checked on from earlier, landing a tiger feint kick on Takeshita before taking the Alpha and the Rainmaker out with a cross body off the ropes. He sends Takeshita out of the ring before sending Okada down with an arm-drag.

The Rainmaker leaves the ring allowing Hechicero to get in the match per CMLL rules. He and Mistico go at it until Mistico sends him to the outside, where Hechicero lands on the announce desk. Takeshita goes after him but nearly gets locked into La Mistica before Okada breaks it up.

Mistico breaks free and Okada starts laying into Takeshita instead, sending him out of the ring to focus on Mistico, but in comes Neon instead, sending the Rainmaker away. Takeshita comes back in and blocks a head-scissors, leading to a wheelbarrow suplex.

Okada misses a Rainmaker, tries to clothesline Takeshita instead but misses. Raging Fire attempt, Okada puts a stop to it. They get in each other’s faces. Okada blasts Takeshita with a Rainmaker "accidentally." Dorada and Neon with a diving hurracanrana, followed by stereo moonsaults to the ringside area.

From there, we ride things into the finish, which sees Mistico with a hurracanrana and a rollup to Hechicero for a two-count. A Tiger feint kick connects, then a running knee in the corner from Hechicero, into a poisonrana connects from Mistico, who goes for La Mistica, forcing Hechicero to tap.

Winners and STILL CMLL World Trios Champions: Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Neon

