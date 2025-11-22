×
Big Boom! AJ and QT Marshall Beat Roppongi Vice at AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Nov 22, 2025
Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

Pro wrestling legend Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) is introduced to the crowd to a big reaction. He settles in at the ringside area, as he will be sitting in on special guest commentary for our second match of the evening here at Tailgate Brawl.

After a brief backstage promo from Samoa Joe ahead of his rematch against Hangman Page inside of a Steel Cage for the AEW World Championship in tonight's AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view main event, we head back inside the arena where the ring entrances for our second bout take place.

Beretta knocked Big Justice down earlier in the match. Don Callis then jumped onto the apron to distract the referee, allowing Beretta to nail AJ with the cast on his arm. He followed with a running dropkick for a close two count.

Beretta and Rocky Romero connected with the Strong Zero on AJ, but QT Marshall dove off the top rope with an elbow drop to break up the pin. As the referee checked on Beretta, Romero tried to use Beretta’s cast on AJ, only for Big Justice to cut him off with a Diamond Cutter.

Justice rolled out of the ring and started celebrating with Paul Wight. Beretta tried to grab Justice, but Wight decked Beretta with a punch. QT then hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Beretta and scored the pin for the victory, wrapping up the second of four Tailgate Brawl matches.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall

 

