Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson Score $200,000 During AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl

$200,000 4-Way Match: Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum
The ring entrances take place and then the bell sounds to get things started. Ace Austin came out with Robinson and Gunn, but stayed back. Bowens and Caster argued with each other early on. They did a few spots together later on, which the crowd dug.
When it looked like they were going to scissor each other, Bill came in and kicked Caster to the floor. Bowens kicked Bill out of the ring. As Bowens went to check on Caster, Robinson snuck up from behind and rolled him up for the win. Afterwards, Bowens yelled at Caster for not messing things up.
Winners: Bang Bang Gang
