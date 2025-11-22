AEW Full Gear 2025 goes down tonight at 8/7c, preceded by a one-hour AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show lead-in at 7/6c, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The following are AEW Full Gear 2025 results from Saturday, November 22. The report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8pm-12am EST.

AEW FULL GEAR RESULTS (NOVEMBER 22, 2025): NEWARK, NJ.

And we're officially off-and-running!

The commentators welcome us to AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl, and we get right down to action with our first match of the show.

$200,000 4-Way Match: Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

The ring entrances take place and then the bell sounds to get things started. Ace Austin came out with Robinson and Gunn, but stayed back. Bowens and Caster argued with each other early on. They did a few spots together later on, which the crowd dug.

When it looked like they were going to scissor each other, Bill came in and kicked Caster to the floor. Bowens kicked Bill out of the ring. As Bowens went to check on Caster, Robinson snuck up from behind and rolled him up for the win. Afterwards, Bowens yelled at Caster for not messing things up.

Winners: Bang Bang Gang

Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

Pro wrestling legend Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) is introduced to the crowd to a big reaction. He settles in at the ringside area, as he will be sitting in on special guest commentary for our second match of the evening here at Tailgate Brawl.

After a brief backstage promo from Samoa Joe ahead of his rematch against Hangman Page inside of a Steel Cage for the AEW World Championship in tonight's AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view main event, we head back inside the arena where the ring entrances for our second bout take place.

Beretta knocked Big Justice down earlier in the match. Don Callis then jumped onto the apron to distract the referee, allowing Beretta to nail AJ with the cast on his arm. He followed with a running dropkick for a close two count.

Beretta and Rocky Romero connected with the Strong Zero on AJ, but QT Marshall dove off the top rope with an elbow drop to break up the pin. As the referee checked on Beretta, Romero tried to use Beretta’s cast on AJ, only for Big Justice to cut him off with a Diamond Cutter.

Justice rolled out of the ring and started celebrating with Paul Wight. Beretta tried to grab Justice, but Wight decked Beretta with a punch. QT then hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Beretta and scored the pin for the victory, wrapping up the second of four Tailgate Brawl matches.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall

Eddie Kingston & Hook vs. The Workhorsemen

After the two teams make their respective ring walks, the music dies down and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Literally a moment later, the bell sounds again, giving "The Mad King" and "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" the squash match victory, with Kingston scoring the pin.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Hook

CMLL World Trios Championships

Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hechicero & Konosuke Takeshita

The Don Callis Family trio of “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero is up next against the CMLL trio of Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Neon. This will be the final match for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of the show. Okada doesn’t show up. Callis sits in on commentary for this one.

Hechicero and Takeshita attack at the bell and they all brawl in and around the ring. Hechicero uses a chair wrapped around Mistico to snap his arm. In the ring, Takeshita has a rear chin-lock on Dorado. From there, the bell finally sounds to get things officially started.

Mistico is taken backstage as things get started inside the squared circle. We see Neon and Dorado in the ring tossing Takeshita and Hechicaro to the floor at ringside. They follow-up with a big dive. On the screen, we see Okada finally arrive outside of the building.

He’s in his gear and he begins heading out to the ring to join in on the match already in progress. Meanwhile, we cut back to the ring where everyone involved in the match is brawling as the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of things come to a close with the match still in progress. It’s AEW Full Gear 2025 time.

The PPV begins, including the opening pyro and fireworks, while the CMLL World Trios title tilt is still in progress in the ring. The brawling chaos continues until Takeshita is left alone in the ring, and Okada’s music hits as the Rainmaker finally makes it to the show, getting quite the pop as he heads to the ring.

Now we've had a PPV intro, complete with pyro, and a full-on ring entrance with pyro during an active match. Only in AEW. He takes his robe off as Mascara Dorada rolls up Takeshita for a two count…but the Alpha sends him out of the ring before. He and Okada grill each other.

Things continue as Hechicero tries to defuse the situation, but Okada flips of Takeshita…but this is interrupted by the Sky Team, who get the advantage. Dorada and Neon climb the turnbuckles but are intercepted by Okada and Takeshita.

In the midst of this we see Mistico making his return to the ring after being checked on from earlier, landing a tiger feint kick on Takeshita before taking the Alpha and the Rainmaker out with a cross body off the ropes. He sends Takeshita out of the ring before sending Okada down with an arm-drag.

The Rainmaker leaves the ring allowing Hechicero to get in the match per CMLL rules. He and Mistico go at it until Mistico sends him to the outside, where Hechicero lands on the announce desk. Takeshita goes after him but nearly gets locked into La Mistica before Okada breaks it up.

Mistico breaks free and Okada starts laying into Takeshita instead, sending him out of the ring to focus on Mistico, but in comes Neon instead, sending the Rainmaker away. Takeshita comes back in and blocks a head-scissors, leading to a wheelbarrow suplex.

Okada misses a Rainmaker, tries to clothesline Takeshita instead but misses. Raging Fire attempt, Okada puts a stop to it. They get in each other’s faces. Okada blasts Takeshita with a Rainmaker "accidentally." Dorada and Neon with a diving hurracanrana, followed by stereo moonsaults to the ringside area.

From there, we ride things into the finish, which sees Mistico with a hurracanrana and a rollup to Hechicero for a two-count. A Tiger feint kick connects, then a running knee in the corner from Hechicero, into a poisonrana connects from Mistico, who goes for La Mistica, forcing Hechicero to tap.

Winners and STILL CMLL World Trios Champions: Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Neon

Darby Allin vs. PAC

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our actual pay-per-view opener, as Darby Allin goes one-on-one with "The Bastard" PAC from The Death Riders next. Back at ringside, we see PAC make his way to the ring through the crowd.

A special intro video, which are often aired before a big Darby Allin match, is shown to the live crowd and PPV audience. We see a recovering Darby Allin watching back footage of PAC’s return at AEW All Out and the subsequent beatings he’s dealt since then.

Now unwrapped Darby gets out of the hospital bed, beating the TV up with a baseball bat. The video wraps up there and we return live in the arena where Darby's bad ass entrance tune plays. The Newark crowd comes to life as the home grown AEW star begins his entrance.

PAC and Darby start with quick grappling, with Allin grabbing early control through takedowns, an arm drag, and a flash Magistral for two. PAC bails to the floor to reset, but Darby keeps pushing the pace with repeated nearfalls and holds. The momentum shifts on the apron when PAC cracks Darby with an elbow and press-slams him to the floor.

Darby barely beats the count, and PAC immediately targets the injured, bandaged arm, ripping the wrap off and attacking the burned area before driving Darby into the post and sending him crashing to the floor again. PAC stays on him back inside, but the crowd’s “you can’t kill him” chant fires Darby up for a comeback flurry.

Allin hits a dive into the barricade, then a wild missile dropkick off the top to the floor. He locks in a guillotine back in the ring, but PAC powers out and suplexes him down. PAC hits a German and a corner belly-to-belly, but Darby fires back with a lariat.

He goes for a Coffin Drop, PAC blocks it, and levels him with a lariat for two before snapping on the Brutalizer. Darby claws his way to the bottom rope to force the break as the crowd erupts with a “this is awesome” chant as the match continues.

PAC yanks Allin back to his feet and blasts him with two pump kicks. He heads to the top-rope and leaps for a Black Arrow, but Allin avoids it. Allin locks in the Scorpion Death Lock and cranks back on it. PAC waves to someone. Wheeler Yuta runs out. As the referee deals with him, PAC blasts Allin with a baseball bat for the win.

Winner: PAC

4-Way Tag To Determine Stipulation In AEW Women's Tag-Team Title Tournament Semifinals

'Timeless' Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features four women's tag-teams squaring off in a high stakes four-way showdown, where the winning team will get to pick the stipulation for the AEW Women's Tag-Team Championship Tournament Semifinals matches.

After the package wraps up, we return live inside the Prudential Center, where The Sisters of Sin duo of Skye Blue and Julia Hart make their way out accompanied by Thekla. Out next are Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir. The Babes of Wrath duo of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron come out.

Finally, The Timeless Love Bombs team of 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa head down to the ring as well. All four team have made the walk, and now the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Storm goes after Shafir as they kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

Shafir takes control, sending Storm to her corner for a tag by Bayne as they gang up on her. Bayne continues to lay into Storm, until Toni fights back for a tag to Mina. Double-team keeps the Megasus down before Mina gets sent to the corner by Bayne.

Mina fights back with a kick before going for a cross body, but gets slammed to the mat for a near-fall by Megan. A tag is made to Marina, who drags the face of Shirakawa along the ring before sending her to the opposite side, but Skye Blue gets a blind tag to get into the match herself.

She pulls Mina to the middle of the ring for a two count. Mina fights back, hitting a Sling Blade before looking for a tag to Toni, but Julia Hart pulls Storm away. Mina opts for a tag to Willow Nightingale instead, who lays into Skye. She tags in Cameron and the two both go to work on her.

Now we see a big wheelbarrow slam that allows Cameron to get a two count, but Blue gets back at her with some shots before the two trade strikes. Backstabber by Harley is canceled out as Skye sends her to the corner for a tag to Hart.

A few strikes by Harley ends with her going after Shafir, as Skye knocks down Bayne as well. Hart gets a near-fall before Bayne tags herself in, going after Skye before turning her attention back to Harley. She sends Cameron to the corner for some more damage.

We see Storm and Mina dealing with Skye and Hart on the outside. Back in the ring, Shafir gets a tag for some shots of her own, before Megan tags right back in. Cameron starts to fight back, landing a head-scissors into a DDT that sends Bayne down hard.

In comes Shafir off a tag, but she is kicked away before Willow gets the tag as well. She sends Marina to the corner for a hip attack before driving The Problem to the mat for a close two-count. Shafir gets tagged out by Hart who goes after Willow, only to be sent down for a cover as Blue and Bayne break it up.

Mina gets the tag now, going after Hart before Megan tags herself in for a clothesline on Julia and then a fireman’s carry on Mina. Tag made to Shafir, who traps Mina in the Mother’s Milk as Storm is fended off, but she’s able to break away to stop the hold.

From there, a tag is made to Storm, who goes after Shafir until she gets sent to the ropes. Blind tag by Harley as Storm drops Shafir for a Lou Thesz press, and Toni gets to her feet just as Harley drops her with a cross body for a two count. Sisters of Sin get involved for a double-team on Storm.

They’re then sent to the mat with a double German suplex by Bayne, who takes a pounce by Willow for her troubles. Shafir gets involved but is sent to the outside, where they take a cannonball by Willow off the apron, and it’s followed by a dive from Mina. Harley rolls up Storm for a two count. Toni with the Big Package for the win.

Winners: 'Timeless' Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

AEW World Tag Team Championships

Brodido (C) vs. FTR

We get “A Big Stoke Production” showcasing Hathaway’s hatred for Brodido before heading back to ringside as FTR make their entrance for our next match. Speaking of, the champs make their way out next to a nice pop before we get this match underway.

We start off with Cash Wheeler and Bandido, who exchange offense before standing off amidst a “no hoes” chant directed at Stokely. Bandido takes Wheeler down with an arm drag, keeping him off his game with a couple more for good measure before laying him out.

Dax comes in but to no avail, before Brody King makes the tag. Dax tags in as well as we get a standoff between them, before they trade strikes. Dax takes the brunt of this, as he’s sent to the corner. He hits a boot on Brody but ends up being sent out of the ring, where Dax takes a hard chop against the barricade.

Wheeler gets caught trying to sneak up on him, before King lands another hard chop on Harwood to bring him back into the ring for a near-fall. Tag made to Bandido for a double-team…which sees Bandido hoist King onto Harwood! Dax rolls out of the ring as Bandido starts to do the Macararena, trying to get King to join on.

He refuses as Bandido sees FTR on the outside, diving over Stoke…only for FTR to catch him and slam him onto the announce table. They bring Bandido back into the ring as the crowd tries to get under Stoke’s skin some more, and a tag is made to Harwood after some shots from Cash.

Dax has Bandido in a Gory Special, a nod to the legacy of Lucha Libre as Bandido tries to break free…and he finally does, eventually taking FTR down to the mat. Cash rolls out of the ring, trying to keep Brody away from a tag only to get knocked off the apron, but the ref is too distracted to see the tag made by Bandido.

This allows FTR to take advantage as the crowd lets the ref know how they feel. Bandido manages to fend off Dax and breaks away from Wheeler for the tag to Brody, who lays out Dax with a clothesline before sending Wheeler down to the mat.

He also sends Harwood down, colliding with Wheeler before sending them to opposite corners for a set of clotheslines. Wheeler gets onto the shoulders of King looking to fight him off, but that ends with him being slammed into Harwood in the corner before Brody runs at them with a cannonball.

Cover by Brody only gets a two as Cash kicks out. Bandido comes in for an assist but is sent out of the ring by Harwood, allowing FTR to set King up on the top turnbuckle. Superplex by Harwood, but no Power & Glory here as Brody grabs the throat of Wheeler while Bandido lands a splash on Dax.

King ends up sending FTR out of the ring before tagging in Bandido. King goes for a dive on Harwood, but Stokely pushes him out of the way and King gets a glancing blow on Hathaway before crashing to the floor! Back in the ring, Bandido gets a nearfall on Harwood before Wheeler comes in.

Bandido dodges a Shatter Machine, but takes the Power & Glory as Dax covers…but Bandido kicks out at two. Bandido gets away from another double-team, sending Harwood out of the ring before landing a press slam sending Wheeler onto Dax on the outside. Bandido climbs up top and hits a cross body sending FTR to the floor.

Bandido brings Dax back into the ring as Wheeler comes in looking to land a Shatter Machine, but Bandido manages to get out of it. He looks for a 21 Plex on Dax but Wheeler helps him block it before they land the Shatter Machine for a two-count.

King and Cash end up on the outside where Wheeler narrowly dodges a cannonball, forcing King to crash into the barricade. He grabs one of the tag belts to bring into the ring, but Brody grabs it to keep him from using it. Bandido rolls up Harwood, but is sent into a belt shot just out of sight from the ref.

Harwood with the cover but Bandido kicks out again, and Brodido land a Shatter Machine of their own off a tag to King, but Harwood manages to kick out of the follow-up pin attempt before the count of three. FTR take control now, looking for a Doomsday Device on Bandido.

Bandido counters into a powerslam on Wheeler. Harwood is held back by King as Bandido covers, but still only gets a two count for his effort. Dax goes after King, managing to pull him away and set King up for a stuffed piledriver onto the hardest part of the ring. FTR turn their attention back to Bandido.

They set him up for a stuffed piledriver as well, but the ROH World Champion refuses to give up as he gets a shoulder up in the nick of time. He looks wobbly as he gets back to his feet, and FTR take advantage as they hit a final Shatter Machine. They follow up with the cover and the pin to become new champs.

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR

AEW National Championship Casino Gauntlet

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story of events that led up to our next match of the evening, a Casino Gauntlet to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion. After it wraps up, we return back at ringside. The Hurt Syndicate make their way out for a shared entrance.

They come out together since Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the first two competitors in this match. They head to the ring as we get a good look at the brand new AEW National Championship title belt. It looks similar to the classic old-school NWA Television Championship. The bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, we see the two start going at it, not letting up too much with an exchange of holds as we already get a countdown for our next participant. It is Ricochet. He has a microphone, saying we don’t want to see “wrestling crap” as GOA blindside the two men in the ring.

Ricochet goes after MVP with the microphone, asking AJ (Big Justice) if he’s watching as he lets out a few “BOOM” remarks with each mic shot on the head of MVP. GOA continue to lay waste to the Hurt Syndicate, with Bobby getting his head slammed against the ring steps by Liona.

We see Ricochet mock him from inside the ring. Officials rush down to get GOA out of here, also accompanying MVP to the back as Ricochet celebrates with some dance moves while the countdown reveals our next participant. It is Claudio Castagnoli. Ricochet stops in his tracks.

Claudio makes his entrance through the crowd. Ricochet tries to get the drop on Castagnoli, but takes an uppercut instead before Claudio brings him back into the ring for a giant swing. Cover by Claudio, but Ricochet manages to kick out at two.

The crowd starts chanting “we bald people” at the two men as they go back at it, with Claudio sent out of the ring as the countdown reveals the next participant. It is Daniel Garcia. He makes his way through the crowd next, laying into Ricochet as the crowd rightly points out that “he’s not bald.”

This leads to the Death Riders going to work on Ricochet in the corner until the countdown reveals our next competitor. It is Orange Cassidy. Garcia still has the waist-lock on Ricochet on the turnbuckle as Cassidy heads over, licking his hand to “bip” Ricochet on the head, and Garcia takes Ricochet down to the mat.

Cassidy tries to take advantage for a cover, but Claudio pulls him up by the jeans before slamming him to the mat. Cassidy tries to fight back for a sunset flip, but we get an Aloha Claudio and a denial…only for Orange to land a Stun-dog Millionaire on a returning Ricochet.

He goes for the cover as the countdown reveals our next participant. It is Wheeler Yuta. Claudio kicks out as Cassidy turns his attention to his former Best Friend. This leads to a 3-on-1 beatdown by the Death Riders until the countdown brings out…Kevin Knight. He runs down the ramp.

Immediately he looks to take out Garcia and Yuta, but gets caught coming into the ring by Claudio. Castagnoli goes for a powerbomb but gets sent over the top rope by Knight. Ricochet sees an opening and rolls Kevin up for a near-fall. Knight follows suit looking for a pin of his own, but only gets two.

The countdown reveals our next competitor. It is Roderick Strong. Strong goes after Garcia and Yuta on his way to the ring, fending off Claudio before turning his attention to Ricochet with a pair of backbreakers. Sick Kick connects on Ricochet.

Roderick makes the cover, but only gets two. The countdown appears and winds down. Out next is Mark Davis. The ring is cleared out, allowing Davis to go after Strong until Garcia and Yuta come in. He fends them off before landing some hard shots on Strong and Knight.

Ricochet tries to take him off his game but takes a driver by Davis, who dodges a PK by Cassidy to drop OC with a driver as well. Cover by Davis, but Yuta breaks the pin as the countdown. When the clock strikes zero, out next comes 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. He goes after Davis, and he and Knight take him down.

They attempt a double cover. This leads to an awkward stare-down between JetSpeed, allowing Davis to intervene before he’s sent out of the ring. JetSpeed collides as they trade offense and nearfalls. Knight manages to Matrix dodge a superkick.

The pause there allows Garcia to send Kevin out before dropping Bailey for a Dragon-slayer as the countdown reveals our next participant. It is “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Garcia looks like he’s seen a ghost, breaking the hold to deal with Menard who sends Garcia out of the ring.

Garcia escapes through the crowd as Menard chases him down. The ring is left with Mark Davis and Claudio Castagnoli, the latter looking not too amused that he’s left alone as we see Lashley and Benjamin finally making their return to the match. Crowd chants “we hurt people” as the Syndicate obliges.

They put the hurt on Davis and Strong. Yuta comes in and takes a spear as well, and Lashley even catches OC in mid-air for a powerslam. Speedball tries to get in but gets sent to the outside, as Ricochet goes into the ring only to realize he’s made a huge mistake.

Lashley and Benjamin toss him around with ease, laying into Ricochet until Davis and Claudio finally put a stop to it. Cassidy comes in now, landing an Orange Punch before the ring gets cleared out. Lashley gets sent into the barricade.

Yuta steals the thunder of Cassidy, trying to get a pin before Knight breaks it up. He hits a UFO Splash on Cassidy, but gets pushed away. Ricochet takes over with a Spirit Gun to steal the win. With the victory, Ricochet is the first-ever AEW National Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW National Champion: Ricochet

