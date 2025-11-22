Jerry Lynn Pushes Back At Wrestlers Who Tell Fans Not To Approach Them

Pro wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn is pushing back at wrestlers who tell fans not to approach them in public, arguing that the people who support the business should not be treated like an inconvenience.

During an appearance on Monte and The Pharaoh, Lynn questioned why some wrestlers complain about fan interactions. He said the job itself comes with attention and that performers should remember who makes their careers possible. Lynn noted that he understands frustration when someone interrupts a meal, but he has rarely experienced that. Fans usually wait respectfully, and he always takes the time to speak with them in places like hotel lobbies and airports because he appreciates their support.

“When I hear wrestlers say, ‘If you see me at the airport or in public, don’t approach me,’ I’m like, I’m sorry, but the fans are the reason you have a job. I understand if someone walks up to your table in the middle of a meal and interrupts you. That’s never happened to me. I’ve had fans wait at the door of a restaurant until I’m done eating. I’ve had fans come up to me in hotel lobbies, at airports, wherever. But I always give them time, because they’re the reason I have a career.”

Lynn also pointed out that some fans bring stacks of photos for autographs, but said the situation does not need to escalate. In his view, wrestlers can simply set limits without acting irritated.

“I get it, some people come with a whole board full of pictures and want you to sign twenty of them. Just say, ‘I can only sign one,’ and move on. Do not get all offended about it. You chose to be in the spotlight. You chose this job. The fans are why you have it.”

He added that performers should not act as though they are too important to be approached, stressing gratitude over attitude.

“So I disagree when people say, ‘Do not approach me.’ Who are you? You should be grateful and thankful for what you have.”

Lynn’s remarks come after CM Punk publicly condemned people showing up uninvited to airports and hotels, calling them stalkers rather than fans.

“We unfortunately have to have this conversation again. Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE. You have repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people.”

Lynn believes boundaries are fine but thinks wrestlers should still welcome genuine fans who behave respectfully. Time will tell whether the rest of the industry agrees with his stance.