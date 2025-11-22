Shane McMahon Attended WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden but Not Shown on Television

Former WWE in-ring performer and executive Shane McMahon attended last Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City to watch Monday Night Raw.
He was present in the venue though he was not featured on the televised broadcast, unlike other celebrities and personalities. According to reports, WWE sources told
Fightful Select that the onscreen audience members were shown because they had projects to promote whereas McMahon was simply there as a paying fan. The sources also stressed that he was welcome at the show. McMahon posted on his X account: “So good to be back home @MSG to watch @JohnCena’s final show at The Garden.” His last major public appearance tied to WWE TV had been in April when he attended an NBA playoff game with Charlotte Flair.
So good to be back home @MSG to watch @JohnCena final show at The Garden., Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2025
