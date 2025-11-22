Dominik Mysterio Calls Rey Mysterio A Deadbeat On ESPN First Take

Dominik Mysterio stayed fully committed to his on screen persona during a recent conversation with actor Nick Turturro on Delivering Happiness as he spoke confidently about his place in Lucha Libre history. While breaking down the roots and traditions of Luchadors, he made it clear that he views himself at the very top of the lineage.

He declared that from the earliest generations of masked stars to the countless performers who followed, he stands above them all. Direct quotes remain intact.

“From the forties, and fifties, to hundreds, and thousands of wrestlers, Luchadors, out of all of them, I’m the King, I’m the greatest!

“I’ve only been doing this five years, right. There’s this Mexican company down in Mexico called AAA. Went down there, took over their company, I’m their biggest champion, the best the company has ever done because of me.”

Dominik continued by taking aim at Rey Mysterio, stating that his accomplishments arrived faster and hit harder than those his alleged father worked decades to earn.

“I’m right now the longest reigning well Intercontinental Champion, 200 plus days. So I mean, I’ve done things that my father, allegedly, I don’t know which one, took 20 plus years to achieve. I’ve done it in less than a decade, in five years.”

Dominik Mysterio once again used his platform to fire verbal shots at Rey Mysterio, this time during an appearance on ESPN First Take. Staying fully within his on screen persona, he leaned into their long running feud and delivered comments that caught co host Shae Cornette off guard.

Dominik maintained that his father has crossed lines no parent should ever cross. Direct quotes remain untouched.

“I’m not a fan of fighting my father, only because he likes to take advantage of me being his son,” Dominik said. “He uses me in ways fathers shouldn’t, which is why I believe he’s the deadbeat that he is. I mean, look at this (points to the screen). Who kicks their child like this? Should’ve called the police. That’s abuse.”