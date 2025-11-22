Women’s Survivor Series WarGames Teams Finalized And Full WWE Survivor Series Card Updated

Following the latest developments from SmackDown, both WarGames matches for Survivor Series are now officially set, bringing clarity to a night that is shaping up to be filled with high stakes and intense rivalries.
The women’s side reached its conclusion during the closing moments of SmackDown when Rhea Ripley revealed the final member of her WarGames team. AJ Lee stepped forward as the mystery partner, completing a formidable lineup that also includes Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY. They will collide with Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend and Nia Jax. The only remaining piece for that match is the advantage bout scheduled for next week’s SmackDown, which has already been taped.
The men’s match was settled on Raw earlier in the week. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and The Usos unified for the upcoming clash with Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. With these combinations now locked in, the anticipation for both WarGames battles continues to rise.
Here is the updated card for WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Men’s WWE WarGames Match
CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar
Women’s WWE WarGames Match
AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka and Kairi Sane
WWE Men’s Intercontinental Title Match
John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio
Women’s World Title Match
Stephanie Vaquer vs Nikki Bella
