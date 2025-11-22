×
Nikki Bella Shares Plans To Go Bigger After Implant Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2025
Nikki Bella Shares Plans To Go Bigger After Implant Scare

Nikki Bella is looking at the bright side of a tough situation, turning an implant injury into a chance to make a change she has been considering for a while.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bella opened up about the implant issue she dealt with earlier this year. After an MRI, doctors reassured her that everything was generally fine, but they did spot a slight shift. That detail immediately connected back to her previous implant surgery, where she discovered that her pectoral muscle had been holding in a damaged implant.

“What’s crazy is I did an MRI, and they were like, ‘Well, you’ve got some good bags in there, because everything looks A-OK.’ Then they said, ‘Okay, it looks like there’s a little bit of a shift,’ which actually made sense because when I had them redone a few years ago since they say to stay healthy and do it every ten years my pec muscle was literally holding in a broken one. It was crazy.”

Bella admitted she was worn out when she last made changes and initially thought about going smaller after becoming a mother. As time passed, she realised she preferred going in the other direction, and the recent issue gave her the perfect opening to move ahead when she feels ready.

“I think I was just tired at the time. I was like, ‘Well, I want to go a size smaller. I’m a mom now.’ Then it became, ‘No, I want to go a size bigger.’ So, now I’m like, I have the perfect excuse. When the time is right, I’m going to get it fixed.”

