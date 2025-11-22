Former WWE Star Velveteen Dream Discusses Lifestyle That Led To Crashes

Velveteen Dream has pulled back the curtain on his turbulent years in WWE, offering a candid reflection on how early success and a lack of structure sent his life spiralling. Speaking during a new conversation on The Pope’s Point of View, he revisited the mistakes that shaped his downfall and the dangerous habits he fell into while under contract.

Dream explained that he was earning significant money almost immediately after signing, long before he had the maturity to handle that level of freedom. With no real guidance and very few limits, he said that the lifestyle quickly caught up with him, leading to moments that could have ended far worse.

“I was making 4 grand a week before I got released. I had crashed TWO cars when I was down there, okay? I had developed a very unhealthy desire for partying, staying up late, and illegal substances.”

He went on to say that the environment around him fed into the problem, as many people were encouraging him rather than grounding him. Dream admitted he did not trust anyone enough to let them steer him in a better direction, and now wants people to understand the pressures and influences he faced at a young age.

“So I implore you, the viewer, to take a second and think: what would you have done as a 19-year-old with disposable income, no responsibility, and the world at your fingertips? And the people that you admire telling you that your s** do not stink. Not fair to judge.”

Dream closed by stressing that he is continuing to work through the consequences of those choices, hoping that sharing his story provides a clearer picture of how quickly things can spiral when success arrives without support.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.