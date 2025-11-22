Eric Bischoff Open To Sitting Down With Tony Khan Over Wine And Steak

Eric Bischoff used a recent episode of 83 Weeks to deliver a sharp breakdown of Tony Khan’s media approach and the way he publicly frames AEW’s business performance. The discussion came on the heels of Khan’s interview with Ariel Helwani, a moment framed as a professional reset between two figures who had previously been openly at odds.

Bischoff opened by laying out the numbers he believes define AEW’s current position. He referenced Raj Giri’s reporting that AEW Dynamite has taken a noticeable hit in its quarterly viewership and that AEW Collision has spent seven straight weeks under 300,000 viewers. Bischoff said these patterns directly affect AEW’s leverage with Warner Bros Discovery. “If you look at where they’re going in the next 36 months, there’s absolutely less than no value there [for advertisers]. You’re giving up valuable beachfront property to not make any money.”

He then turned to Khan’s public messaging, questioning why the AEW president continues putting a positive slant on metrics that advertisers and television executives can clearly evaluate. “I do not know why he says it, because people in the ad sales industry, in the television industry, know that he’s full of shit, know that it’s a lie,” Bischoff said. He added that overselling performance only weakens future negotiations. “It’s hard to have credibility when you are sitting in a room with people that know better. It is just the whole thing is kind of a mess.”

Khan’s claim that WWE is counter-programming AEW because AEW is a strong “challenger brand” drew another dismissal. “The challenger brand designation continues to make me laugh. I do not know what they are challenging for, necessarily, but it is a cool thing to say,” Bischoff remarked, arguing that WWE and TNA’s recent cooperation is about long term business positioning, not trying to provoke Khan.

He framed that partnership as a practical legal safeguard. “The sole reason is to mitigate some of the potential that may exist down the road when it comes to monopolizing the business, because they are going strategic legal maneuver.” He rejected Khan’s attempts to frame it as validation for AEW. “That is a beautiful story to tell. It is just got nothing to do with reality. It is cosplay.”

When Khan spoke about his tenure as a promoter, Bischoff pushed back by highlighting the financial circumstances that allow Khan to remain insulated. “Look Tony’s in a unique position, and that he’s unaccountable. When you can afford to pay for your seat, it is a lot easier to hold on to that seat. So I would be careful about comparing yourself to other people who were, quote, unquote, in that chair.” He contrasted this with his own experience operating under strict corporate oversight at Turner Broadcasting.

Bischoff closed by saying that his critiques come from experience and are intended as useful insight rather than hostility. “My criticism is based in fact. It is based in experience,” he said. He also praised the value of differing viewpoints, including Jim Cornette’s. As for whether he would sit down with Khan, Bischoff said he is not opposed. “I am not against it, I just do not know what the purpose would be. But you know you sit me down with a glass of wine and a steak, I will talk to anybody.”