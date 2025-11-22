Michael Bisping Calls WWE “Entirely Fake” During UFC Broadcast

Retired MMA fighter Michael Bisping raised eyebrows during UFC’s Fight Night event in Qatar when he offered a blunt take on WWE while calling Denzel Freeman’s fight with Marek Bujlo. As he discussed Freeman’s brief time in WWE’s system, Bisping described the company as “entirely fake,” a remark that immediately drew attention. Freeman went on to win the bout by unanimous decision, adding further spotlight to the exchange.

During commentary, Bisping stated:

“Denzel Freeman was on the roster for professional wrestling, to be a WWE star, but he didn’t like it because it was just too fake. Obviously, it’s entirely fake. They kept telling him to slow down in training. I’d like him to speed up in the fight.”

Freeman signed with WWE’s developmental program in 2015 but departed the same year without ever appearing before a live NXT audience. His return to combat sports has since become his primary focus, culminating in his victory in Qatar.