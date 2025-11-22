×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Michael Bisping Calls WWE “Entirely Fake” During UFC Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2025
Michael Bisping Calls WWE “Entirely Fake” During UFC Broadcast

Retired MMA fighter Michael Bisping raised eyebrows during UFC’s Fight Night event in Qatar when he offered a blunt take on WWE while calling Denzel Freeman’s fight with Marek Bujlo. As he discussed Freeman’s brief time in WWE’s system, Bisping described the company as “entirely fake,” a remark that immediately drew attention. Freeman went on to win the bout by unanimous decision, adding further spotlight to the exchange.

During commentary, Bisping stated:

“Denzel Freeman was on the roster for professional wrestling, to be a WWE star, but he didn’t like it because it was just too fake. Obviously, it’s entirely fake. They kept telling him to slow down in training. I’d like him to speed up in the fight.”

Freeman signed with WWE’s developmental program in 2015 but departed the same year without ever appearing before a live NXT audience. His return to combat sports has since become his primary focus, culminating in his victory in Qatar.

 

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nov. 24th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy