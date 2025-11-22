Kenny Omega Has Been Reflecting On When The Right Time To Retire Will Arrive

Kenny Omega has offered new insight into how he views the eventual end of his in ring career, reflecting on the timing of his retirement and how he hopes fans will remember him when he steps away.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Omega explained that he wants to make his exit while he still feels capable rather than waiting until his body gives out completely. He noted that preserving his legacy matters to him, and he wants to avoid staying past the point where he no longer resembles the athlete fans have watched for years.

“I would like to be in a situation where I left the ring not having any regrets, and not feeling embarrassed or that I tarnished my reputation. So I’d like to leave while I have some semblance of athleticism left in my body. I don’t want to completely work until the wheels fall off, and the person who leaves wrestling is one who barely resembles the Kenny Omega of old.”

Omega has experienced a long list of injuries and setbacks in recent years, including a serious case of diverticulitis that sidelined him in 2023. He admitted that his physical condition can shift from day to day, yet he continues to focus on delivering performances he can stand behind regardless of how he feels.

“I’m trying to do that without making it very obvious that there are good and bad days for Kenny Omega,” Omega said. “I want to do the best I can. I don’t want people to worry about me. I want to do a performance that I’m proud of, and that my opponent can benefit from… without further endangering myself.“

When discussing retirement, Omega revealed that his ideal scenario would be for AEW’s roster to be so strong that his departure hardly disrupts anything at all. He hopes fans will be excited by new stars rather than saddened by his absence.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about when that timing would be. Another important thing for me is, when I finally do leave, whenever that may be, and this might sound odd, I don’t want people to be sad,” Omega said. “In fact, the best-case scenario for me is that they don’t realize I’m gone at all. I’d love to have the peace of mind that the company has built enough stars so that their star is shining bright enough to distract from me stepping away from the scene. That would make me most happy.”

Omega now moves toward tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay per view, where he joins Jurassic Express to take on The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander in a match carrying a one million dollar prize for the winning team.