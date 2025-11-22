AEW Full Gear 2025: Full Match Lineup, Event Schedule, And Viewing Details

AEW Full Gear returns tonight as the company takes over the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with one of its biggest cards of the year. The event will air live on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET and brings together championship clashes, high stakes stipulations, and several personal disputes coming to a head in front of a packed crowd.

The night features a wide mix of rivalries. Hangman Adam Page defends the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage, while Kris Statlander puts the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Mercedes Moné in one of the most anticipated matches of the year. The World Tag Team Championship will also be at stake when Brodido, represented by Bandido and Brody King, defend against FTR.

Kyle Fletcher’s run as TNT Champion is tested again in a no disqualification environment as he battles Mark Briscoe with a major twist if Briscoe loses. The inaugural AEW National Champion will be determined through a Casino Gauntlet that begins with Bobby Lashley at number one and Shelton Benjamin at number two.

Jon Moxley and Kyle O Reilly meet in a no holds barred battle, Darby Allin faces PAC, and a four team tag contest gives the winners the power to choose their semifinal stipulation in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament. The card also includes a one million dollar trios match involving Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family teaming with the Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express.

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET with a Tailgate Brawl airing beforehand on TNT and HBO Max at 7 p.m. ET. Full Gear Zero Hour will also stream across AEW digital platforms prior to the event. The pay per view can be ordered on HBO Max at a discounted rate for subscribers or through various PPV platforms.

Matches Confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2025

AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match

Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Kris Statlander (c) vs Mercedes Moné

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)

No DQ TNT Championship Match

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Mark Briscoe

If Briscoe loses he must join the Don Callis Family

Casino Gauntlet for the Inaugural AEW National Champion

Number 1 entrant Bobby Lashley

Number 2 entrant Shelton Benjamin

No Holds Barred Match

Jon Moxley vs Kyle O Reilly

Darby Allin vs PAC

Four Way Tag Match

Timeless Love Bombs vs Babes of Wrath vs Sisters of Sin vs Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir

One Million Dollar Trios Match

Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks vs Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.