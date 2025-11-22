AEW Full Gear 2025: Full Match Lineup, Event Schedule, And Viewing Details

AEW Full Gear returns tonight as the company takes over the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with one of its biggest cards of the year. The event will air live on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET and brings together championship clashes, high stakes stipulations, and several personal disputes coming to a head in front of a packed crowd.
The night features a wide mix of rivalries. Hangman Adam Page defends the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage, while Kris Statlander puts the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Mercedes Moné in one of the most anticipated matches of the year. The World Tag Team Championship will also be at stake when Brodido, represented by Bandido and Brody King, defend against FTR.
Kyle Fletcher’s run as TNT Champion is tested again in a no disqualification environment as he battles Mark Briscoe with a major twist if Briscoe loses. The inaugural AEW National Champion will be determined through a Casino Gauntlet that begins with Bobby Lashley at number one and Shelton Benjamin at number two.
Jon Moxley and Kyle O Reilly meet in a no holds barred battle, Darby Allin faces PAC, and a four team tag contest gives the winners the power to choose their semifinal stipulation in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament. The card also includes a one million dollar trios match involving Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family teaming with the Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express.
The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET with a Tailgate Brawl airing beforehand on TNT and HBO Max at 7 p.m. ET. Full Gear Zero Hour will also stream across AEW digital platforms prior to the event. The pay per view can be ordered on HBO Max at a discounted rate for subscribers or through various PPV platforms.
Matches Confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2025
AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Kris Statlander (c) vs Mercedes Moné
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
No DQ TNT Championship Match
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Mark Briscoe
If Briscoe loses he must join the Don Callis Family
Casino Gauntlet for the Inaugural AEW National Champion
Number 1 entrant Bobby Lashley
Number 2 entrant Shelton Benjamin
No Holds Barred Match
Jon Moxley vs Kyle O Reilly
Darby Allin vs PAC
Four Way Tag Match
Timeless Love Bombs vs Babes of Wrath vs Sisters of Sin vs Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir
One Million Dollar Trios Match
Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks vs Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express
